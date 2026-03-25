‘You’re nothing special’, Harry Potter told in trailer for new TV series

A trailer has been released for the much-anticipated new Harry Potter TV series, showing the young wizard with his friends Hermione and Ron as they travel on the Hogwarts Express.

The first series will be launched at Christmas on HBO Max, it reveals.

Opening with scenes of Harry in the home he shares with his muggle aunt and uncle, his aunt Petunia – played by Bel Powley – tells him: “You think you’re something special?

“There is nothing special about you.”

The trailer then cuts to Harry, played by young actor Dominic McLaughlin, at a railway station with friendly groundskeeper Rubeus Hagrid, played by Nick Frost.

Harry is seen running with a trolley laden with suitcases towards Platform 9 and 3/4, before a shot of the Hogwarts Express pulling into a station.

The trailer then shows Harry looking on in awe after arriving at Hogwarts, and walking on to the quidditch pitch and having a snowball fight with other pupils.

It also briefly shows a delighted Hagrid lying on his back on the ground making snow angels.

Set to rousing music, which builds until the last scene, viewers finally see Harry, Hermoine and Ron on the Hogwarts Express at the end of the trailer.

Ron, played by Alastair Stout, asks: “Are you really Harry Potter?”

Harry shyly nods, leading Ron to make a sign with his fingers on his forehead in recognition of the young wizard’s famous scar.

Arabella Stanton, Dominic McLaughlin and Alastair Stout (Lucy North/PA)

The first season of the HBO show was adapted from JK Rowling’s first novel, Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone.

Further seasons will feature her other novels, with Rowling acting as an executive producer.

Hermoine is played by Arabella Stanton after a casting call saw around 32,000 children audition for the three lead roles, with the team reviewing up to 1,000 tapes a day.

Also among the cast will be Paapa Essiedu as Professor Severus Snape and US star John Lithgow as Hogwarts headmaster Professor Albus Dumbledore.

Ozark actress Janet McTeer will star as Professor Minerva McGonagall, British stage actor Luke Thallon will play the first book’s main antagonist Quirinus Quirrell, and comedian Paul Whitehouse will play the magic-less Hogwarts School of Witchcraft And Wizardry caretaker Argus Filch.

Warwick Davis will return to Hogwarts to reprise his film role as Professor Filius Flitwick.

The trailer was released on YouTube on Wednesday evening.