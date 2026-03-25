Sir Lenny Henry recognised at diversity awards

Sir Lenny Henry has received the lifetime achievement award at a ceremony that celebrates diversity.

Sir Lenny was recognised for his “more than four decades of advocacy for diversity and representation across the UK’s creative industries”, according to the British Diversity Awards.

Comedian Chris McCausland, who is blind and took home the Strictly Come Dancing trophy in 2024, was a joint winner of the media champion of the year for using his platform to challenge perceptions and improve representation for disabled people across the media industry.

Chris McCausland was a joint winner of the media champion of the year (Ian West/PA)

He won the award alongside broadcaster Ria Hebden, who organisers said was recognised for her work championing diversity and inclusion on and off screen, such as through her initiative Wonder Women, which supports and elevates underrepresented women in TV and the creative industries.

Hockey player Tess Howard, who competed for Team GB in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, was named athlete empowering positive change at the awards ceremony held in central London.

She has campaigned to help teenage girls feel more comfortable in their school PE kits.

Sir Lenny, who co-founded Comic Relief, which has helped raise more than £1 billion for charity, was also noted for founding the Sir Lenny Henry Centre for Media Diversity and for his production company Esmerelda, which has championed underrepresented voices.

Now in its fifth year, the British Diversity Awards shine a spotlight on the individuals and organisations making a difference across the UK, from global brands to grassroots changemakers.

Founder Linda Riley said: “This year’s winners represent the very best of what can be achieved when passion meets purpose.

“At a time when the conversation around equality and inclusion has never been more important, these individuals and organisations are leading the way and inspiring real, lasting change.”