Chase Infiniti: ‘I believe things that were meant for me will find me’

American actress Chase Infiniti has shared her gratitude for her recent success and the opportunity to bring strong, complex characters to life.

The 25-year-old, who rose to fame starring in the Oscar-winning film One Battle After Another, says she hopes her performances allow people who look like her to see themselves reflected in the characters she plays.

Infiniti, who was nominated for this year’s Bafta rising star award, now stars in The Testaments, a sequel to the dystopian series The Handmaid’s Tale.

Chase Infiniti stars as Agnes in The Testaments (Disney/PA)

Based on Margaret Atwood’s 2019 novel of the same name, the coming-of-age series tells the story of teenage Agnes, played by Infiniti, as she grows up in Gilead.

The series also sees the return of Ann Dowd to her role as Aunt Lydia and welcomes Scottish actress Lucy Halliday, who stars as Daisy, a new arrival and convert from beyond Gilead’s borders.

Speaking about her recent roles – Willa, an ex-revolutionary’s daughter in One Battle After Another, and now Agnes in The Testaments – Infiniti told the Press Association: “Honestly, it feels like the best gift.

“One of the great things is that I believe the things meant for me will find me, and I feel grateful that Willa is one of those things.

“Willa is someone I got to meet, and Agnes is another.

“I really admire the strength both of them have, especially at such a young age.

“I feel so grateful that I can bring them to life in that way, to be a face for these stories and show people who either look like me or can relate to me that you can have strength, beautiful friendships, and know that, regardless of anything, you are your own person.

The One Battle After Another cast and creatives at the Baftas (Ian West/PA)

“I feel very fortunate to play both of them.

“I hope people love Agnes, but I hope they love Willa too.

“It’s truly been the best gift.”

One Battle After Another, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, has been hailed as a modern masterpiece by critics and stars Leonardo DiCaprio as a washed-up revolutionary.

Loosely based on Thomas Pynchon’s novel Vineland, DiCaprio plays Bob Ferguson – a paranoid former radical living off-grid in California – who embarks on a frantic quest to find his missing daughter Willa, played by Infiniti.

The film was crowned best picture at the Oscars and also won best director, best adapted screenplay and best supporting actor for Sean Penn.

The Testaments will be available to stream on Disney+ from Wednesday, April 8.