Black Sabbath: Ozzy the police dog puppy is on Villa Park concert duty

Super-sweet video shows two crime fighting pups get a special outing, as West Midlands Police prepare to work at the Black Sabbath gig in Villa Park.

The force paid tribute to heavy metal legends Black Sabbath by naming a litter of puppies in their honour.

Pups named after Black Sabbath legends

The seven Sprocker puppies have been named Ozzy, Toni, Sabbath, Billie, Wizard, Geezer - and Sharon.

West Midlands Police has paid homage to heavy metal legends Black Sabbath by naming a litter of puppies in their honour. Release date  July 4, 2025. The force unveiled their next generation of four-legged crime fighting pups after they were born earlier this year. Ahead of the band's gig tomorrow (Sat), the seven Sprocker puppies have been named Ozzy, Toni, Sabbath, Billie, Wizard, Geezer - and Sharon. Adorable photos show the litter exploring the rock icons hometown of Birmingham - including the famous Black Sabbath Bridge and the world's first Ozzy Osbourne museum exhibition. The cute new recruits also visited The Crown pub - considered the birthplace of heavy metal and where Ozzy and co played their first ever gig.

Adorable photos show the litter exploring the rock icons hometown of Birmingham - including the famous Black Sabbath Bridge and the world's first Ozzy Osbourne museum exhibition.

A police spokesperson said: "With Black Sabbath set to play their final ever concert in Birmingham this weekend, we thought it only fitting to pay tribute to the city’s most iconic rock band.

Police dog pups visit Black Sabbath sites

"Earlier this year, a litter of Sprocker puppies were born — and we’ve named them in honour of the heavy metal legends themselves.

"So, without further ado, meet our newest police pups: Ozzy, Toni, Sabbath, Billie, Wizard, Geezer… and Sharon.

"Over the coming weeks, the pups will be settling into their new surroundings with the help of our brilliant volunteer puppy walkers.

Heavy metal legends farewell concert

"These early days are crucial to shaping the confident, curious and capable police dogs they’ll grow into — and we’re so grateful to the volunteers who give them the best possible start.

"From the stage to the streets, Birmingham’s legacy of legends lives on."

Black Sabbath bow out in front of thousands of fans at their 'Back to the Beginning' farewell concert at Villa Park.