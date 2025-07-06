Goodbye ELO: 18 amazing images of Jeff Lynn's farewell tour in Birmingham at Utilita Arena on the first night

Birmingham hitmaker Jeff Lynne - who was born in Erdington and grew up in Shard End - defined a generation with ELO and their well-known hit songs 'Mr Blue Sky', 'Don't Bring Me Down', and 'All Over the World', and while Black Sabbath's 'Back to the Beginning' final show may have stolen the headlines, ELO were stealing hearts.
The final appearance features what may be their most psychedelic set yet, featuring an amazing range of colours, lights and plenty of on-stage antics.
See 18 pictures of the first night of the legendary ELO's Over and Out Tour below:
The group will play one final show at the Utilita Arena Birmingham tonight before heading off for their final ever show at Hyde Park on July 13 - with two nights at Co-op Live Mancheter on July 9 and 10.