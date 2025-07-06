Goodbye ELO: 18 amazing images of Jeff Lynn's farewell tour in Birmingham at Utilita Arena on the first night

Jeff Lynn and his Electric Light Orchestra (ELO) wowed the crowds of Birmingham as they took to the stage of the Utilita Arena Birmingham, as part of their 'Over and Out Tour'.

The Over and Out Tour sees the group play two nights in the Ulitita before officially hanging up the mic with their last ever concert in Hyde Park next weekend.

Birmingham hitmaker Jeff Lynne - who was born in Erdington and grew up in Shard End - defined a generation with ELO and their well-known hit songs 'Mr Blue Sky', 'Don't Bring Me Down', and 'All Over the World', and while Black Sabbath's 'Back to the Beginning' final show may have stolen the headlines, ELO were stealing hearts.

The final appearance features what may be their most psychedelic set yet, featuring an amazing range of colours, lights and plenty of on-stage antics.

See 18 pictures of the first night of the legendary ELO's Over and Out Tour below:

ELO often features a space theme for all of their on stage sets, Birmingham was no different. Photo by: Carsten Windhorst

The group has been taking parts in gigs and festivals for generations. Photo by: Carsten Windhorst

While Black Sabbath stole the headlines this weekend, ELO stole hearts at their final gig. Photo by: Carsten Windhorst

ELO features a huge range of colours on stage to accomidate their space themed music. Photo by: Carsten Windhorst

Jeff Lynne's ELO has taken to the Utility Arena's stage one last time. Photo by: Carsten Windhorst

The band will play one final set tonight before hanging up the mic forever. Photo by: Carsten Windhorst

The Birmingham band returned home to play their final set. Photo by: Carsten Windhorst

It was a monumental night for music as Ozzy Osbournes Black Sabbath also played their final show. Photo by: Carsten Windhorst

ELO's music is still played at gigs venues and nightclubs today. Photo by: Carsten Windhorst

The band is multi-generational, with many younger people also enjoying their music daily. Photo by: Carsten Windhorst

'Mr Blue Sky' is one of ELO's most notable tracks, and is often said to have defined the genre. Photo by: Carsten Windhorst

ELO is widely known for their on-stage sets, mixing powerful music with amazing lights and surroundings. Photo by: Carsten Windhorst

Jeff Lynne's ELO, Birmingham, Utility Arean, 5 July 2025. Photo by: Carsten Windhorst

The band will say an emotional farewell today. Photo by: Carsten Windhorst

Sunday will be the last time the group take to the Birmingham stage. Photo by: Carsten Windhorst

Tickets for the farewell show quickly sold out. Photo by: Carsten Windhorst

The band played the first of two shows on Saturday, with the second taking place today. Photo by: Carsten Windhorst

Farewell ELO. Photo by: Carsten Windhorst

The group will play one final show at the Utilita Arena Birmingham tonight before heading off for their final ever show at Hyde Park on July 13 - with two nights at Co-op Live Mancheter on July 9 and 10.