Strictly’s Alex Scott and Neil Jones open up about their relationship

Former footballer Alex Scott and her Strictly Come Dancing partner Neil Jones have said there is no romance between them, and they are too “immersed” in the show to consider otherwise.

Jones has also said that he is content being single after splitting from his wife and co-star Katya Jones, and that he is not interested in going on dating apps to find love.

The pair’s chemistry on the dancefloor has sparked some speculation among fans, but Scott said: “It’s great that everyone can see how well me and Neil get on, and that we do have this great partnership and it’s not just for TV.

Neil Jones and Alex Scott (Guy Levy/BBC)

“But we’re not thinking anything about that. We’re together all the time training, and we’re so immersed in Strictly and doing everything for the show, so that stuff hasn’t even entered our thoughts.”

Jones added that they are “dancing, dancing, dancing, (having) a little bit of sleep, dancing, dancing, dancing…”

Scott said that viewers “have fun seeing just our personality and how much we’re just enjoying every Saturday night, which is great – watching the show that’s what you want.”

Former Arsenal player Scott said she has not had any extra attention since being on the show, joking that potential suitors may be “scared” of her.

“No-one’s sliding into my DMs yet,” she said.

Jones, who announced his split from fellow Strictly dancer Katya in August, said that he is focusing on dancing and on the programme.

The couple had been together for 11 years and celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary earlier this year but they have officially parted ways.

Their separation came after Katya was pictured kissing her former Strictly partner, comedian Seann Walsh, last October, but the dancers said that it was not the cause of their split, indicating their marriage had become more a friendship than a romance.

Neil Jones and Katya Jones (Ian West/PA)

Jones said: “I won’t be doing any dating apps. I’ve never done a dating app – there weren’t any when I was last single.

“I’m just going to stick to dancing for the time being.”

Of his former wife still wearing her wedding ring while he chooses not to, Jones said: “We’re not together any more. I never used to wear my wedding ring when we were dancing, that was just something for me because I don’t really like jewellery.

“But Katya, you know, she just likes her jewellery, so if she’s wearing it, she’s wearing it.”

He added: “We’re really good friends and we’re in a really good place right now.”

Scott and Jones had planned to perform a commercial/street routine to the Ghostbusters theme for the BBC One’s special Halloween-themed week on Saturday night.

However, Jones suffered an injury on Saturday morning leaving reigning champion Kevin Clifton to step in and dance with Scott.

Despite having just 40 minutes practice time together, the pair secured a total of 34 points out of a possible 40, and a standing ovation from the audience.

Strictly Come Dancing: The Results is on BBC One at 7.15pm on Sunday.