Megan Barton-Hanson: Reality shows should make contestants more aware of editing

Reality shows should make contestants more aware of the editing process, according to previous Love Island star Megan Barton-Hanson.

Her comments come after the friends of axed contestant Joe Garrett said the show’s editors had chosen to tell “a certain narrative” about him as he came under fire for his treatment of Lucie Donlan.

ITV has come under increased scrutiny over the show’s aftercare following the deaths of former contestants Sophie Gradon and Mike Thalassitis.

Mike Thalassitis was found dead earlier this year (Ian West/PA)

The broadcaster recently announced an enhanced duty of care process for participants on the show, including a minimum of eight therapy sessions for contestants.

The Jeremy Kyle Show was recently axed following the death of participant Steve Dymond.

Barton-Hanson told Celebrity Secrets magazine that reality TV shows should “make contestants more aware of the editing process”.

She added that the “judgment and constant criticism” she faced after leaving the show has forced her “to toughen up a lot”, adding that social media companies are not doing enough about the trolling reality stars experience.

Advertising

She said: “It would be great if they had filters to prevent people from abusing someone on their comments or via their DMs [direct messages]. The person that posted it should also be blocked as a consequence of their actions.”

Dr Alex George, who appeared on the same series as Barton-Hanson, added: “The impact of trolling should not be under-appreciated.

Alex George has spoken out about trolling (Ian West/PA)

“Reporting should result in action – and not just an automated response which essentially says, ‘Sorry we aren’t going to do anything about it.’ Improvements are being made, however it’s too slow and not enough.”

Advertising

After Garrett was axed from the show on Tuesday a post on his Instagram account, said: “Speaking on behalf of Joe’s best friends, we acknowledge Joe will come out to some warranted criticism.

“However, we deem the majority of it to be unfair and non representative of Joe’s true character.

“The producers have the ability to show someone in a particular light, choosing just 45 mins of footage from 24 hours to tell a certain narrative.”

Celebrity Secrets will be distributed with OK! magazine from June 25.