Dame Helen Mirren and Michael B Jordan join list of Oscars presenters

Dame Helen Mirren, Michael B Jordan and Elsie Fisher have been added to the list of celebrity presenters at the Oscars, the Academy has announced.

The 91st Academy Awards will be the first without a host since 1989 after first choice Kevin Hart stepped down amid a controversy over homophobic tweets.

Instead, the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences will rely on a string of celebrities to make sure the biggest night in cinema runs smoothly.

Excited to welcome these presenters to the #Oscars stage! https://t.co/T0fwPMQvcw — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 19, 2019

On Tuesday, it was announced Dame Helen, Black Panther star Jordan and Eighth Grade actress Fisher had been added to the list of presenters.

Michael Keaton, John Mulaney, Pharrell Williams, Paul Rudd and Michelle Yeoh were also among the names announced.

They join previously announced stars including Daniel Craig, Gary Oldman, Awkwafina, Whoopi Goldberg, Brie Larson and Jennifer Lopez.

Producers of the show, Donna Gigliotti and Glenn Weiss, said the stars would bring “excitement, momentum, and elements of surprise” to the ceremony.

Dark comedy The Favourite and Alfonso Cuaron’s black-and-white epic Roma lead the nominations with 10 nods each.

Olivia Colman, Christian Bale, Rachel Weisz and Richard E Grant are among the British stars in the running for major awards.

The awards ceremony will be broadcast in more than 225 countries and territories around the world, and will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on February 24.