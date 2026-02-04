Iconic British jump jet will be fired into life as heritage show returns to Shropshire

The Chetton Heritage Museum Show will return on May 17.

Based at Lower Cockshutt Farm near Bridgnorth the show, which is on from 9.30am until 4pm, features a packed line up of entertainment for families.

Along with the museum, which will be open and features a host of interesting local and military artifacts, there will be a tractor run leaving at 10am, displays of engines, live blacksmith demonstrations and aircraft displays.

Julian Millington at Chetton Heritage Museum. Photo: Steve Leath

The attractions on display will include a Hawker Siddeley Harrier - commonly known as the 'jump jet', which will be fired into life.

The aircraft, which was developed in the 1960s and went on to become one of the RAF's principal air defence weapons, has been restored by Julian Millington, who runs the Chetton museum.

The planes were the first jets in the world to be able to take off vertically and were deployed in the Falklands conflict.

The show will also have an array of refreshments and stalls as well as a host of cars, bikes and military vehicles on display.

There will even be a bouncy castle for the children.

The event often raises thousands for charity, and this year the £8 entry fee will be going to the Midlands Air Ambulance and St Giles Church in Chetton.