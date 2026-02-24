Fun Lovin’ Criminals announce live performances backed by live orchestra in Wolverhampton

The trio will be joined on stage by The DiFontaine Orchestra, who will transform their signature grooves into “something bigger, richer and more emotionally charged”.

Classic hits along with deep cuts from six studio albums and songs from new album A Matter Of Time will be reimagined with sweeping orchestral arrangements.

Founding member, multi-instrumentalist and producer Brian ‘Fast’ Leiser, drummer and producer Frank Benbini and guitarist Naim Cortazzi released the band’s seventh studio album, A Matter of Time, last year, which followed two EPs of new music and a series of global tours.

The renowned live act will perform their 400th show since the beginning of the decade later this year and remain one of the most distinctive and enduring bands to emerge from the 90s with a sound that is entirely their own.

The band, famous for their use of samples from films, will tour with an orchestra

Formed in New York City in 1993, Fun Lovin’ Criminals blend of rock, hip-hop, funk, blues, jazz and disco has created a fiercely loyal global fanbase for three decades.

Fans remain captivated by classic tracks, like Scooby Snacks, featuring the iconic dialogue from Quentin Tarantino’s films, Love Unlimited, the beloved tribute to soul legend Barry White, and have sold out venues around the world in recent years to hear new music from the band.

Fast said: “This is FLC like you’ve never heard them before. Expect swagger, expect soul, expect strings. Expect the unexpected.

“These live shows with The DiFontaine Orchestra will be the band you know and love on a cinematic scale.”

Fun Lovin’ Criminals and The DiFontaine Orchestra will perform on September 11 at University of Wolverhampton at The Halls.

Tickets will go on sale on Thursday (February 26) and will be available at: linktr.ee/Funlovincriminals