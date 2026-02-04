Four groups to run Kington community charity shop throughout February

First to run and stock the shop will be Luctonians’ Under 14 rugby club fundraising for their South Africa Tour from until Tuesday, February 10.

They will be followed from Wednesday, February 11 by St Bede’s Church, Kington

Wales and Border Harness Racing will take over on Wednesday, February 18 and finally Radnor and West Hereford Pony Club will run the shop from February 25.

Any group within a 10 mile radius of Kington which would like to be added to a small waiting list or organisations which will be offered any vacancies in the shop as they arise, should email kingtoncommunityshop@outlook.com or call Richie Cotterill on 07777 661252