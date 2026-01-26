Knighton’s Flix in the Sticks returns for 2026 – and it all starts this Friday!

Springsteen will be shown on March 6 as part of the Borderlines Film Festival when tickets are £6.50

Another great season of big screen cinema on your doorstep begins on Friday, January 30, with a hand-picked programme of new releases, festival favourites and much-loved classics.

All of the films will be shown at Knighton Community Centre

First up is Conclave on January 30, it will be followed by Lee on February 13 and The Phoenician Scheme on February 27.

Conclave is a 2024 political thriller film directed by Edward Berger and written by Peter Straughan, based on the 2016 novel by Robert Harris.

The film stars Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow, Sergio Castellitto, and Isabella Rossellini.

In the film, Cardinal Thomas Lawrence (Fiennes) organizes a conclave to elect the next pope and finds himself investigating secrets and scandals about the major candidates

Lee is a 2023 British biographical war drama film directed by Ellen Kuras in her feature directorial debut, from a screenplay by Liz Hannah, John Collee and Marion Hume, and story from Hume, Collee and Lem Dobbs, adapted from the 1985 biography The Lives of Lee Miller by Antony Penrose.

It stars Kate Winslet as WWII journalist Lee Miller. The cast includes Marion Cotillard, Andrea Riseborough, Andy Samberg, Noémie Merlant, Josh O'Connor and Alexander Skarsgård.

Springsteen will be shown on March 6 as part of the Borderlines Film Festival when tickets are £6.50 and The Choral will be shown on March 13, also as part of Borderlines Film Festival, with tickets also at 6.50.

To round off the season Dead of Winter will be screened on March 27, Hugo will be shown on April 24 as part of a Twinning collaboration and finally Mr Burton will be shown on May 8

Tickets are £6 per film, with Borderlines Film Festival screenings at £6.50.

Films start at 7.30pm, with the bar and café open from 7pm.

Hot dogs and popcorn are available to order for the interval.

You can also browse the back catalogue of DVDs, available to hire for £3 – just have a chat with Lynne or one of the team on the night.

If you’d like to help keep our Flix nights thriving, we’d love to hear from anyone interested in sponsoring an individual film or our autumn brochure.

With great films and a friendly atmosphere, it is a perfect night out

Follow the Facebook Page 'Knighton Flix' for more information