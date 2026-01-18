The magic of Room On A Broom comes to Shropshire beauty spot

Haughmond Hill, the Forestry England woodland hill near Shrewsbury, is inviting families to step into a forest adventure with the new Room On The Broom Trail.

Launching this month, the trail brings Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s much-loved story to life for families to enjoy throughout 2026.

Celebrating the 25th anniversary of the beloved book, the trail is packed with activities, fascinating forest facts and plenty of hands-on fun.

The Room on the Broom trail. Photo: Forestry England

From Tuesday, January 27, visitors can join Witch and her friends on a spellbinding journey through the forest.

Along the way, children will help Witch find her lost hat, bow and wand, and collect magical ingredients to complete her spell. Each stop on the trail is packed with fun activities, fascinating forest facts, and a sprinkle of woodland magic – perfect for young explorers and families looking for an unforgettable day out.

Hamish Wood, recreation manager at Haughmond Hill, said: “We’re thrilled to bring the magic of Room on the Broom to Haughmond Hill. This trail is a wonderful way for families to connect with nature, enjoy a beloved story, and create unforgettable memories together. With fun activities and enchanting surprises along the way, it’s the perfect adventure for young explorers.”

He added to make the adventure even more special, families can pick up a Room on the Broom trail pack for just £4. Each pack includes a themed lanyard, magic spell cards, stickers, a pencil, and a pop-out craft to create your very own witchy wand.

The Room on the Broom trail continues the successful partnership between Forestry England and Magic Light Pictures, which began in 2014, bringing Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s beloved characters to life in natural settings. Filled with woodland magic, captivating storytelling, and family fun, this new trail offers the perfect way for families to enjoy the great outdoors together throughout 2026.

For more details visit www.forestryengland.uk/room-on-the-broom.