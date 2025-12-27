‘We've got a packed programme of events lined up’: Severn Valley Railway looking forward to 2026 after ‘rollercoaster year’

2025 should have been a good year for the historic railway, which runs from Kidderminster to Bridgnorth.

The year marked 60 years of the heritage line and was also the 200th anniversary of the modern railway - but “disaster struck” just a few weeks into the year.

About 30 metres of the Severn Valley Railway (SVR) track and track bed were damaged in a landslip on January 30.

The landslip occurred near the Mor Brook bridge, between the Bridgnorth and Hampton Loade stations following exceptional rainfall.