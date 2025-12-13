They will be taking part in the annual Santa Fun Run hosted by The Lakeside Boathouse and Llandrindod Community Events from 10.30am on Sunday, December 21

The fun run will also be a walk and a crawl to ensure it is totally inclusive for all.

Runners or walkers will be able to complete 2.5k, 5k or a 10k.

Lee Percy of the Lakeside Boathouse said; “We would love to see some great Santa’s costumes

“The whole idea of this event is to have some fun whilst raising some money for St Michael's Hospice – Hereford.”

Entry is £5 for 2.5k or 5k runners, £10 for 10k runners and £20 for a family.

For more information or to book a place 01597 824604, email llandrindodboathouse@yahoo.com or visit www.lakesideboathouse.wales.

Lee and Jenni Percy at a previous Santa Run event at the Lakeside Boathouse in Llandrindod Wells

There will also be a late night Christmas paddle on the lake from 5.30pm until 7pm.

Those attending are asked to take something along to light up their craft.

The cost is £5 per person or free for Lakeside Paddle Club members and there will be food and drink afterwards.

The lakeside is also hosting a magical Christmas experience on Saturday, December 20, Sunday, December 21 and Monday, December 22.

There will be a chance to visit Santa and his merry Elves in their twinkling grotto, share your Christmas wishes and a giggle or two, settle in for a cosy festive story, told inside our giant igloo, sip on a cup of creamy luxury hot chocolate, topped with clouds of whipped cream and sparkles of joy.

Mix up some magical reindeer food to sprinkle on Christmas Eve and help Santa find his way, craft your own glittering tree decorations, decorate a jolly gingerbread man, sweet enough to make Santa smile and gather round the firepit for marshmallow toasting, laughter, and a touch of Christmas starlight.

To book a Christmas experience call 01597 824604