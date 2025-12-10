In pictures: 500 Santas take to the streets of Oswestry

More than 500 people took part in Shropshire Santa 5km run in Oswestry on Sunday.

While Porthawyn silver band played festive tunes, Oswestry's mayor, Rosie Radford, fired the starting gun and 500 Santas were off.

Santas, ranging from young and old, male and female - and even a Grinch or two pounded the market town's street to the delight of onlookers.

Organisers Adrenalin Sporting Events said they had a record number of Santas for the event, which has been run since 2021.

A spokesperson said: "It was a great day with lots of families taking part. We had record numbers with 500 and there was a great festive atmosphere with lots of fun."

The Santa Run was sponsored by GHP Legal, which had several employees joining in the fun on Sunday.

Hywel Jones, a partner at the firm said: “GHP Legal is one of the longest established firms in Oswestry and has always been committed to supporting the local community it serves, particularly when it comes to health and wellbeing.

“We are associated with several local charities individually, but events like the Santa Run are the perfect way to raise awareness and funds for them en-masse. We are proud to be a part of making these events possible.”