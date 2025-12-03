Santa and his sleigh set off on Shropshire Newport tour - here's when and where to see Father Christmas and his elves
Newport's Rotary Lite is helping to spread Christmas cheer with the return of its popular Santa sleigh appearing all over the town this holiday season.
Santa and his sleigh are being helped by Newport Rotary Lite elves all over the Shropshire town between now and Christmas, visiting streets and supermarkets and raising money for good causes.
In previous years the funds raised by the tour have gone towards a new Community First Responder vehicle, 'community cuppa' sessions, a minibus for terminally ill children in Chernobyl, the Newport Foodbank, Ukrainian refugees and local Scouts and Rainbows groups.
Last year, the group raised a staggering £9,340, with more than £1,000 collected in just one day - when Santa and his helpers were outside Waitrose.
Santa's helpers are this year collecting for local and Rotary good causes, including Severn Hospice.
The grand tour began on Saturday, November 29, with the first two evenings raising a staggering £704. The tour will continue until Sunday, December 21.
As well as touring the streets of the town, the team have organised a number of static sleigh positions, including at Lidl, The Sutherland Arms in Tibberton and at Waitrose.
Sleigh timings
Unless otherwise stated, Santa's journey will commence at 3.30pm on Saturdays and Sundays and 5.30pm on weekdays.
Thursday, December 4
Daniels Cross, Farriers Green, Shepherds Court, Drovers Way, Ploughmans Croft, Ben Jones Avenue, Tomkinson Close, Saxon Drive, Palisade Close
Friday, December 5
Laurel Drive, Vineyard Drive, Lapworth Way, Summerhouse Grove
Saturday, December 6
Meadow Road, Meadow View Road, Meadow View Close, Barnmeadow Road, Barnmeadow Close, Broadway, Shuker Close
Sunday, December 7
Greenfield Drive, Keller Drive, Bronte Drive, Farmers Gate, Bluebell Lane, Daisy Close, Cowslip Acres
Monday, December 8
Stonebridge, Deer Park, Coppice Drive, Roe Deer, Fallow Deer Lawn, Park End, Harwood Close, Buckland Walk
Tuesday, December 9
Victoria Park, Vineyard Road, Fishers Lock, Caldercrofts, Maynards Croft, The Horseshoes
Wednesday, December 10
Hampton Drive, Hampton Close, Norbroom Court, Norbroom Drive, Aqualate Close, Harcourt Drive, Tudor Close, Henley Drive
Thursday, December 11
Lilleshall
Friday, December 12
Brookside Avenue, Springfield Avenue, Silverdale Close, Newtown, Dark Lane
Saturday, December 13 – 9am to 5pm
Waitrose Car Park
Sunday, December 14 – 10am to 4pm
Waitrose Car Park from 10am to 4pm
The Sutherland Arms, Tibberton 4.30pm to 5.30pm
Monday, December 15
Ashworth Way, Aspen Way, Oak Avenue, Rowan Drive, Walnut Close, Elm Close, Juniper Row, Wallshead Way, Mulberry Close, Primrose Drive, Richmond Close, St Andrews Way
Tuesday, December 16
Pinewoods, Greenvale, Barnfield Close, The Barns, The Dale, The Close, The Spinney, Highfields, The Crescent, Rectory Fields
Wednesday, December 17
Powell Place, Audley Road, Audley Park, Avenue Road, St Nicholas Park, Audley Avenue, Granville Avenue
Thursday, December 18
Edgmond – Shrewsbury Road, Mentone Crescent, High Street, Bayley Hills, St Peters Way, Newport Road
Friday, December 19
Yeomanry Way, Churchill Close, Drill Hall Place, Centenary Way, Bow Close, Light Infantry Lane
Saturday, December 20 – 9am to 5pm
Lidl Car Park
Sunday, December 21 – 10am to 3pm
Lidl Car Park
Sunday, December 21 – from 3.15pm
Bloor Estate, Wright Avenue, Carnival Close