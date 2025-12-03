Santa and his sleigh set off on Shropshire Newport tour - here's when and where to see Father Christmas and his elves

Santa and his sleigh are being helped by Newport Rotary Lite elves all over the Shropshire town between now and Christmas, visiting streets and supermarkets and raising money for good causes.

In previous years the funds raised by the tour have gone towards a new Community First Responder vehicle, 'community cuppa' sessions, a minibus for terminally ill children in Chernobyl, the Newport Foodbank, Ukrainian refugees and local Scouts and Rainbows groups.

Newport Rotary Lite sleigh getting ready to raise funds for good causes

Last year, the group raised a staggering £9,340, with more than £1,000 collected in just one day - when Santa and his helpers were outside Waitrose.

Santa's helpers are this year collecting for local and Rotary good causes, including Severn Hospice.

The grand tour began on Saturday, November 29, with the first two evenings raising a staggering £704. The tour will continue until Sunday, December 21.

As well as touring the streets of the town, the team have organised a number of static sleigh positions, including at Lidl, The Sutherland Arms in Tibberton and at Waitrose.

Sleigh timings

Unless otherwise stated, Santa's journey will commence at 3.30pm on Saturdays and Sundays and 5.30pm on weekdays.

Thursday, December 4

Daniels Cross, Farriers Green, Shepherds Court, Drovers Way, Ploughmans Croft, Ben Jones Avenue, Tomkinson Close, Saxon Drive, Palisade Close

Friday, December 5

Laurel Drive, Vineyard Drive, Lapworth Way, Summerhouse Grove

Saturday, December 6

Meadow Road, Meadow View Road, Meadow View Close, Barnmeadow Road, Barnmeadow Close, Broadway, Shuker Close

Sunday, December 7

Greenfield Drive, Keller Drive, Bronte Drive, Farmers Gate, Bluebell Lane, Daisy Close, Cowslip Acres

Monday, December 8

Stonebridge, Deer Park, Coppice Drive, Roe Deer, Fallow Deer Lawn, Park End, Harwood Close, Buckland Walk

Tuesday, December 9

Victoria Park, Vineyard Road, Fishers Lock, Caldercrofts, Maynards Croft, The Horseshoes

Wednesday, December 10

Hampton Drive, Hampton Close, Norbroom Court, Norbroom Drive, Aqualate Close, Harcourt Drive, Tudor Close, Henley Drive

Thursday, December 11

Lilleshall

Friday, December 12

Brookside Avenue, Springfield Avenue, Silverdale Close, Newtown, Dark Lane

Saturday, December 13 – 9am to 5pm

Waitrose Car Park

Sunday, December 14 – 10am to 4pm

Waitrose Car Park from 10am to 4pm

The Sutherland Arms, Tibberton 4.30pm to 5.30pm

Monday, December 15

Ashworth Way, Aspen Way, Oak Avenue, Rowan Drive, Walnut Close, Elm Close, Juniper Row, Wallshead Way, Mulberry Close, Primrose Drive, Richmond Close, St Andrews Way

Tuesday, December 16

Pinewoods, Greenvale, Barnfield Close, The Barns, The Dale, The Close, The Spinney, Highfields, The Crescent, Rectory Fields

Wednesday, December 17

Powell Place, Audley Road, Audley Park, Avenue Road, St Nicholas Park, Audley Avenue, Granville Avenue

Thursday, December 18

Edgmond – Shrewsbury Road, Mentone Crescent, High Street, Bayley Hills, St Peters Way, Newport Road

Friday, December 19

Yeomanry Way, Churchill Close, Drill Hall Place, Centenary Way, Bow Close, Light Infantry Lane

Saturday, December 20 – 9am to 5pm

Lidl Car Park

Sunday, December 21 – 10am to 3pm

Lidl Car Park

Sunday, December 21 – from 3.15pm

Bloor Estate, Wright Avenue, Carnival Close