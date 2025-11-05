Shropshire Star
Scale ModelWorld 2025 heading to Telford International Centre this weekend

Scale ModelWorld is the largest fine scale model show in the world and takes place over two days every November.

Published

The show makes its return to Telford International Centre this weekend, organised and run by the International Plastic Modellers’ Society (UK), founded in Great Britain in 1963, by modellers, for modellers. 

The society has over 5,000 members in the UK, with a wide range of modelling interests, skills and knowledge, and welcomes new members of all ages and abilities.

ScaleModel World at Telford International Centre

What’s on at the show:

  • More than 100 traders

  • Over 190 club and SIG displays

  • Overseas Area, with clubs and traders

  • Visitors from all over the world

  • Thousands of models on display

  • Internationally renowned competition

  • Talks and demonstrations

What you need to know:

  • Venue: Telford International Centre, International Way, Telford TF3 4JH - see here for visitor information

  • Saturday, November 8, from 10am to 6pm

  • Sunday, November 9, from 10am to 4pm

  • Opening times 1 hour earlier for IPMS members

  • A ticket is only needed if you are not a member of IPMS

  • Two free accompanied under-16s per paying adult, no ticket required

  • A disabled person is allowed one free ticket for an accompanying carer (no ticket required for the carer)

  • Tickets £25, available here.

To find out more about the International Plastic Modellers’ Society and how to become a member, visit: ipmsuk.org/ipms-scale-modelworld/ or head to the Facebook page: facebook.com/groups/543286466226964 

Geoff Taylor from Telford is a Model Scratch Builder and his recent piece, which took 8 years to build, has won best in show at the Scale Model World UK show. Picture here with HMS Arrow F173, which was a Type 21 frigate of the Royal Navy Circa 1990. Scale size is 1.96.
Geoff Taylor from Telford is a "model scratch builder" and his recent piece, which took 8 years to build, won best in show at last year's ScaleModel World UK show. Geoff is pictured here with HMS Arrow F173, which was a Type 21 frigate of the Royal Navy Circa 1990. Scale size is 1.96
Scale Model World is a huge success as it exhibits at the Telford International Centre
Scale ModelWorld 2024
British Former F1 Racing Driver Nigel Mansell with the Williams FW14B 1/12 Model
Scale ModelWorld 2024