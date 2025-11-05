Scale ModelWorld 2025 heading to Telford International Centre this weekend

The show makes its return to Telford International Centre this weekend, organised and run by the International Plastic Modellers’ Society (UK), founded in Great Britain in 1963, by modellers, for modellers.

The society has over 5,000 members in the UK, with a wide range of modelling interests, skills and knowledge, and welcomes new members of all ages and abilities.

ScaleModel World at Telford International Centre

What’s on at the show:

More than 100 traders

Over 190 club and SIG displays

Overseas Area, with clubs and traders

Visitors from all over the world

Thousands of models on display

Internationally renowned competition

Talks and demonstrations

What you need to know:

Venue: Telford International Centre, International Way, Telford TF3 4JH - see here for visitor information

Saturday, November 8, from 10am to 6pm

Sunday, November 9, from 10am to 4pm

Opening times 1 hour earlier for IPMS members

A ticket is only needed if you are not a member of IPMS

Two free accompanied under-16s per paying adult, no ticket required

A disabled person is allowed one free ticket for an accompanying carer (no ticket required for the carer)

Tickets £25, available here.

To find out more about the International Plastic Modellers’ Society and how to become a member, visit: ipmsuk.org/ipms-scale-modelworld/ or head to the Facebook page: facebook.com/groups/543286466226964

Geoff Taylor from Telford is a "model scratch builder" and his recent piece, which took 8 years to build, won best in show at last year's ScaleModel World UK show. Geoff is pictured here with HMS Arrow F173, which was a Type 21 frigate of the Royal Navy Circa 1990. Scale size is 1.96

Scale ModelWorld 2024