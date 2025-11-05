Scale ModelWorld 2025 heading to Telford International Centre this weekend
Scale ModelWorld is the largest fine scale model show in the world and takes place over two days every November.
The show makes its return to Telford International Centre this weekend, organised and run by the International Plastic Modellers’ Society (UK), founded in Great Britain in 1963, by modellers, for modellers.
The society has over 5,000 members in the UK, with a wide range of modelling interests, skills and knowledge, and welcomes new members of all ages and abilities.
What’s on at the show:
More than 100 traders
Over 190 club and SIG displays
Overseas Area, with clubs and traders
Visitors from all over the world
Thousands of models on display
Internationally renowned competition
Talks and demonstrations
What you need to know:
Venue: Telford International Centre, International Way, Telford TF3 4JH - see here for visitor information
Saturday, November 8, from 10am to 6pm
Sunday, November 9, from 10am to 4pm
Opening times 1 hour earlier for IPMS members
A ticket is only needed if you are not a member of IPMS
Two free accompanied under-16s per paying adult, no ticket required
A disabled person is allowed one free ticket for an accompanying carer (no ticket required for the carer)
Tickets £25, available here.
To find out more about the International Plastic Modellers’ Society and how to become a member, visit: ipmsuk.org/ipms-scale-modelworld/ or head to the Facebook page: facebook.com/groups/543286466226964