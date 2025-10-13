Immersive 360-degree planetarium and LEGO jets to feature in space-themed October half-term at West Midlands RAF museum

Families can take an exploratory journey into the skies as part of the Cosford museum's Jet and Space Week, which will feature immersive experiences and hands-on activities for all ages.

From October 25 to November 2, RAF Museum will celebrate space and flight with a programme of events described as perfect for young explorers and budding aviators.

Families are being invited to Jet and Space Week at the RAF Museum in Cosford. Picture: RAF Museum

Visitors can take a 'giant leap' into the planetarium dome for an immersive 360-degree journey through Earth's solar system. Surrounded by dazzling stars, distant planets, and swirling galaxies, visitors can experience the wonders of space like never before.

The 45-minute shows, which promise to bring the universe to life, will cost £6.50 per person.

There will also be several other space-themed activities throughout the week. Visitors can get creative with LEGO jets, building their own aircraft ready for take-off, or admire an impressive display of large jet and space rocket models.

Children can also embark on a planet trail around the museum, packed with puzzles, challenges and fascinating facts - and those who complete the mission will receive a cosmic prize to take home.

Mike Groves, RAF Museum Midlands public events manager, said: "Our half-term Jet and Space Week activities are all about family fun and discovery. From exploring the stars in our planetarium to building LEGO jets and hunting for hidden planets on our planet trail, the whole family can discover the wonders of space together."