Two down and two to go as Madness set for Ludlow Castle gig

And with two out of the four Live at Ludlow Castle 2024 gigs done on Thursday and Friday, tonight is set to see Madness bring their brand of Baggy Trousers to the medieval setting.

And even the weather is set to play ball.

A spokesperson for Ludlow Castle says that James on Thursday gave a "spectacular performance".

"A big thank you to The Pigeon Detectives, Sleeper & The Clause and to our brilliant Ludlow crowd for making the opening night so special."

Then on Friday Elbow, they say, "gave us a show for the ages to round off an incredible night two of Live at Ludlow Castle.

"Thanks to Villagers, Nadine Shah and Katherine Priddy, we'll see you tomorrow for Madness!"

After Madness bound off stage next up will be Anne-Marie on Sunday and a host of other exciting bands and musicians.

The events organisers have published a list of key questions and answers.

Live at Ludlow Castle is a 14+ event. Children under 14 years of age (aged 5-13) must be accompanied by a parent or guardian (18 or over) at all times (no more than 2 under 14s per 18+ adult) and will need to purchase a full-price ticket. Children under 5 are not permitted. Live at Ludlow Castle does not accept any parental or supervisory duty of care of liability for any under 18’s on site.

Man bag searches will be carried out and several items are prohibited, including glass, alcohol, food and drink, large professional cameras, recording equipment, chairs and foldout blankets,

Refillable water bottles are permitted but they must be empty upon arrival.

No, pass-outs are not permitted. Once you have left the site there will be no re-entry.

Other frequently asked questions are on the website.