August will kick off with live music from singer-songwriter Lake on Friday, August 1 from 7pm. The bar will be open and there will be delicious food from Lockdown Dhaba from 5pm until 10pm.

Kington Castaways will be at the Oxford on Sunday, August 3 from 1pm until 5pm. It is the Oxford’s regular desert island discs event features guest Rita Langford BEM, the founder of Kington Community Shop! The café and bar will be open throughout. Free entry.

Sunflower Social at Places of Welcome will be at the Oxford on Wednesday, August 6 from 10am until 12.30pm.

It is a hidden disabilities support group and network, meeting in The Oxford’s barn on the first Wednesday of the month during our regular Places Of Welcome opening hours. Admission is free.

Dementia Matters at Places of Welcome will be held on Wednesday, August 13 from 10am until 12.30pm.

It is a support group and network for people affected by dementia, meeting in The Oxford’s barn on the second Wednesday of the month during our regular Places Of Welcome opening hours. It is also free.

Kington Vintage Show will be taking place on Saturday, August 16 and there will be chance to see vehicles in the courtyard at the Oxford from 12pm. There will also be delicious pizzas on sale from The Pizza Box, Hay. The bar will be open throughout. Free entry

Kington Folk Club Music Day will be at the Oxford on Saturday, August 23 from 5pm.

Kington Folk Club’s biggest gig to date sees headliners Project Smok and other artists performing in the courtyard.

Food will be available and The Oxford’s bar will be open throughout.

Tickets are £17.50 in advance, or £20 on the door. Tickets on sale at https://www.kingtonfolkclub.com/tickets/p/project-smok-ticket

The Creative Workshop will round off the month on Sunday, August 31 from 3pm until 5pm.

This month’s activity is mixed media collage!

Payment by donation (£5 suggested). The bar and café will be open from 1pm until 5pm.

Regular opening hours include Places of Welcome at The Oxford Arms, every Wednesday morning in August from 10am until 12.30pm Friday bar opening on August 1 and 29 from 5pm until 10pm and the

Sunday bar and café opening, will be open on August 3 and 31 from 1pm until 5pm.

The Oxford Arms will be closed on Saturday August 9, Sunday, August 10, Sunday 17, and Sunday 24.

For updates on all the events, follow them on Instagram or Facebook @OpenArmsKington, subscribe to their newsletter by sending an email to info@openarmskington.co.uk or visit

www.openarmskington.co.uk or telephone 07301081444



