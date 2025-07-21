Musical Originals from Jersey receive delayed Children's Choir of the World award

The presentation of this highly anticipated award was delayed due to the extraordinary medical incident that led to the cancellation of the Uniting Nations concert on Wednesday, July 9. As a result, a ceremony was held the following day. The award was presented by Dr Rhys Davies, in memory of his son Owen. Dr Davies and his wife Anne, sponsor this competition annually.

Rhys Davies presented the award to the choir after a delay. Photo: Tom Cusworth

Imogen Nicholas, Musical Director of the choir, along with members of the group, proudly received the trophy and prize. She said, "It’s completely astounding. One of the judges told us they are the highest marks ever awarded to a children’s choir in that Eisteddfod, which is the crème de la crème of Eisteddfodau “

"The trophy is so heavy we couldn’t get it on the flight back!… The choir deserve this success so much. They have given up a lot for this; they wanted it, and they got it. I am so incredibly proud of them. The trophy will ultimately be on public display at a museum on Jersey”

Judges were lavish in their praise for this outstanding young choir. Photo: Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod

Speaking about the award, Dr. Rhys Davies, trustee and Welsh language lead at the festival, said, "The Young Choir of the World prize is given in memory of our son, Owen Davies. It means so much to see the Musical Originals Singers, with their wonderful energy and talent, receive this award. Owen’s name lives on through the music, joy, and cultural spirit that this prize represents, and I know he would be immensely proud of this incredible choir."

The Eisteddfod team is incredibly proud of the Musical Originals Singers and their remarkable achievements, which adds to the rich tradition of celebrating musical excellence and cultural exchange that the festival is renowned for.

The prize fund for 2026 is now open, every penny goes directly to the competitors. The generosity helps nurture a global culture of amateur music-making, providing a vital platform for emerging young solo artists and talented groups. If you would like to make a donation for whatever cause - then please visit: international-eisteddfod.co.uk/support-us/prize-fund/