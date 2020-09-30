Advertising
More acts added to Bloodstock Festival 2021
A number of new acts have been confirmed for next year's Bloodstock Festival.
The Midlands event will see performances from the likes of Judas Priest, Devin Townsend, Mercyful Fate, Skindred, Saxon, Dimmu Borgir and more.
Newly added acts to the line-up include Noctem, Deified, Agrona, Garganjua, King Goat, Exhumed, Necrot, Idle Hands, Viscera and Savage Master.
These acts will all perform on the Sophie Lancaster stage of the five-day event.
The festival returns in 2021 after being cancelled for 2020 due to coronavirus.
It will take place at Catton Park from August 11 to 15.
For more information and to buy tickets, click here.
