Beverley Knight, Gary Numan, Tony Hadley and more to perform in Birmingham drive-in concert series

Utilita Live From The Drive-In will see a series of top acts perform at venues across the UK, including Birmingham's Utilitia Arena.

The series begins with a performance from Tony Hadley on August 7, and ends with The Zutons on September 1.

Other acts set to perform include Sigala, Reggae Roast Vs Gentleman'S Dub Club Sound System, Skindred, Russell Watson, Braniac Live, The Snuts, Bjorn Again, Cream Classical Ibiza, Embrace, The Brand New Heavies, Dizzee Rascal and Ash.

Birmingham artists The Streets and Nathan Dawe are also set to perform.

The programme of events will also include a child-friendly programme yet to be announced, including West End theatre shows, interactive science performances, live music and DJs and beloved TV star appearances.

Tickets for Utilita Live From The Drive-In go on sale at 10am on Monday, June 22.

