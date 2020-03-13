Ludlow's Phoenix members still blazing a trail with music

A 1975 photograph of Ludlow group Phoenix asking the question ‘where are the members of rock band now?’ was featured on our newspaper’s letters page on February 28.

The band’s members have now come forward to answer.

This 2018 re-creation of the original image shows the band back together for a Ludlow Grammar School reunion, and proves that while the band may have changed, music is still in their hearts.

“We played in our youth at grammar school parties and were asked to reform for a reunion at Ludlow Brewery,” said guitarist Neil Condliffe.

“All the guys remain close friends.”

From left to right, Phoenix are made up of Peter Lewandowski, Mr Condliffe, Malcolm Wragg, Gerald Davies, and Phil Hughes.

At the time of the original photograph, some members of the band were in the middle of taking their O-level and A-level examinations.

Mr Lewandowski, now lives in London, and is still involved with music on a regular basis.

Meanwhile Mr Condliffe has remained local and still lives in Ludlow, plays in a local band, and works as a chartered building surveyor.

Mr Wragg, who lives nearby in Little Hereford, plays with several bands in between running his own haulage business.

Mr Davies still lives in Ludlow, supports Phoenix when his talents are required, and also runs his own successful building business.

And Mr Hughes lives in Nottingham, plays in a local band and is now a freelance web designer and IT consultant.