JLS add extra Birmingham date to comeback tour

The boy band – Aston Merrygold, Oritse Williams, Marvin Humes and JB Gill – will perform at Birmingham's Resorts World Arena on December 11, as well as previously announced date November 28.

Tickets for the two shows went on sale today, after the group revealed they would be reuniting seven years after they split.

A video on their Twitter account shows the singers on the phone with each other discussing a comeback.

“IT’S TIME!!” said the caption.

“Our #BeatAgainTour is coming your way this Nov/Dec.

“We can’t wait to be reunited with you all!”

Part of JLS’ hit song Beat Again then plays.

The lyrics say: “Let’s just get back together, We should’ve never broke up.”

JLS found fame in 2008 when they were contestants on The X Factor.

They were runner-ups but went on to release four albums – JLS, Outta This World, Jukebox and Evolution – before splitting in 2013.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.