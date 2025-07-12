Amplify Hope - charity fundraising concert
Welcome to “Amplify Hope” - a special one of a kind evening full of your favourite classic rock, indie, new artists and creatives coming together for a night to remember all in aid of Pancreatic Cancer UK.
By contributor Daisy Regester
My amazing little sister and her friend are holding a charity indie/rock gig on Friday, 29 August at the Buttermarket in Shrewsbury to raise money and awareness of pancreatic cancer. Earlier on this year someone very special to us was diagnosed with this horrible illness and it’s tore our world apart, more needs to be done so that less people have to go through what we are.
See you there!