Amplify Hope - charity fundraising concert

My amazing little sister and her friend are holding a charity indie/rock gig on Friday, 29 August at the Buttermarket in Shrewsbury to raise money and awareness of pancreatic cancer. Earlier on this year someone very special to us was diagnosed with this horrible illness and it’s tore our world apart, more needs to be done so that less people have to go through what we are.

All are welcome, tickets are on the event page

See you there!