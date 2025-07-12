Stirring concert featuring master composer Hans Zimmer’s work is perfect prelude to 2025 Llangollen International Eisteddfod

The Cinematic Sinfonia, conducted by internationally renowned Anthony Gabriele, showcased just a few of the musical suites from a handful of the 150 film scores written by Zimmer.

Compering the concert was star of TV and cinema screens, locally born, Mark Lewis Jones.

Jones, from Rhos, said it was a wonderful honour to be part of the Eisteddfod, which has been part of his life since a boy.

"Thank you for the wonderful honour of welcoming the world back to Wales," he said.

Cinematic Sinfonia. Photo: Thomas Cusworth/Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod

The first half of the concert began with music from the 1991 film Back Draft before the ever building suspense of suites from both Dark Knight and Inception.

Other films showcased included The last Samurai and Man of Steel along with the beautiful, gentle notes of music from Driving Miss Daisy. It was good to see the Welsh Harp playing a big role in many of the pieces.

At the beginning of the second half a pigeon flew up onto the lighting gantry for a true, bird's eye view of the superb orchestra.

The musicians treated a massively appreciative audience to music as varied as the upbeat Wonder Woman, a remarkable piece from Kung Fu Panda Hero film and some of Zimmer's best known work, the epic, Gladiator.

Interstellar should have ended the night but there had to be an encore and, which else could it be but Pirates of The Caribbean.

Dave Danford, Artistic Director of the Llangollen International Eisteddfod said: “What a fantastic opening to our 2025 Eisteddfod, celebrating one of the world’s greatest film composers of all time. I was delighted that Mark Lewis Jones agreed to come and present it for us, and I’m very grateful to Anthony Gabriele for bringing his enthusiasm and first-class musicianship to the stage.

“This is just the first concert in a very exciting week, and we continue tomorrow evening with a truly international celebration of the United Nations, featuring Sir Karl Jenkins, which will follow our first day of competitions in the pavilion.”

Eisteddfod week evening concerts are:

Tonight (July 12): Choir of the World with special guest Lucie Jones

Tomorrow (July 13): Bryn Terfel: Sea Songs with special guests Fisherman’s Friends and Eve Goodman

Mark Lewis Jones. Photo: Thomas Cusworth/Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod