Birmingham gig for Fawner with The Sunset Beach Hut and Glass Ceilings

The Bristolians will be in the Second City on March 8 to perform at the Birmingham & Solihull Women's Aid (BWSA) fundraiser being held at The Sunflower Lounge on Smallbrook Queensway.

They draw influence from the likes of Queens Of The Stone Age, Sonic Youth, Dinosaur Jr and Wolf Alice, bringing something of an updated 90s rock vibe with them. Having formed in 2016 the band has released three singles, an EP and then their debut album It Was Beautiful at the beginning of last year.

They will be in the region to promote their new single, Melt, which came out just in time for Christmas. It sees them move a little bit heavier with deep, bass-heavy versus that see frontwoman Courteney Yeoell drop her voice down low to add to the doom-heavy sound. It then opens up into stomping instrumentals with Conor Chipp's guitars letting rip.

Shrewsbury/Birmingham band The Sunset Beach Hut

It also came with an accompanying video that was directed and edited by Chipp and filmed themselves.

At the fundraiser they will be supporting former The Star Unsigned column featured act The Sunset Beach Hut, who are making their return after a hiatus working on other projects, and Solihull's Glass Ceilings.

The former, originally from Shrewsbury but now based in Birmingham, have been rapidly gaining attention on the Second City gigging circuit. Taking influence from the likes of Two Door Cinema Club, The Japanese House, Bombay Bicycle Club and Fickle Friends, they have combined their efforts with funky bass lines, prominent guitar hooks and pop-inspired vocals.

Glass Ceilings have been branded a “light-hearted indie sweetness” that “carry so much promise”, and boasting “infectious melodies and tight vocals”.

Tickets for the show, priced at £5 in advance, are available from The Sunflower Lounge's website.

Fawner's new single Melt can be bought via Big Link.