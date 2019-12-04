Deep Purple to play Birmingham show

The tour follows vocalist Ian Gillan's announcement that the band has finished recording a new album.

In a post on Facebook, Gillan confirmed that a new album has been recorded with Bob Ezrin, the man behind 2013's Now What?! and 2017's Infinite.

Formed in 1968, the band is best known for songs such as Smoke on the Water, Highway Star, Child in Time, Soldier of Fortune, Black Night and more.

They were listed in the 1975 Guinness Book of World Records as 'the globe's loudest band' following a 1972 concert at London's Rainbow Theatre, and have sold over 100 million copies of their albums worldwide.

The group has gone through numerous line-up changes and an eight year hiatus.

Deep Purple will play Arena Birmingham on October 8.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am.

