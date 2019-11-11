Ozzy Osbourne: Rescheduled Birmingham date announced

The Birmingham-born Price of Darkness had been due to perform in February, but postponed dates due to a fall.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Ozzy said he 'came down really, really hard' in the fall and the injuries impeded the way fluid went down his spinal cord, so he was forced to undergo surgery.

The metal legend had already suffered a series of health setbacks, having reportedly contracted a potentially deadly staph infection in autumn 2018, followed by flu in January this year which turned into pneumonia.

Ozzy Osbourne is best known both as a solo act and as frontman of Black Sabbath.

Songs the 70-year-old Aston-born idol is famed for include Crazy Train, Paranoid, War Pigs, Mr Crowley, No More Tears, Iron Man and Bark At The Moon.

He will now play Resorts World Arena on October 31, 2020.

Supporting Ozzy at the show will be fellow Midland rock icons Judas Priest.

The West Bromwich heavy metal band, fronted by Rob Halford, is best known for songs such as Breakin' The Law, You've Got Another Thing Comin' and Living After Midnight.

Resorts World Arena says tickets for the postponed dates remain valid, but more tickets are also on sale for the 2020 show. Tickets for the event start at £66.25.

