Blade Runner to be screened with live band in Birmingham

Following on from the UK premiere in London at the Royal Albert Hall this October, the 1982 motion picture will come to Birmingham's Symphony Hall with a full 12-piece musical ensemble featuring synthesizers, strings, brass, bass, and percussion.

Starring Harrison Ford, Rutger Hauer, Sean Young, Daryl Hannah and more, Blade Runner follows detective Rick Deckard, who must continue as Replicant Hunter following the escape of 4 Replicants from colonies who’ve returned to earth. His mission however is complicated when he falls for Rachel, a Replicant based at the Tyrell Corporation.

Greek composer Vangelis’ original synthesiser led score was nominated for Best Original Score in 1983 at both the BAFTAs and Golden Globes, and has become influential both in the world of film scores, as well as wider electronic music in general.

Blade Runner Live comes to Birmingham Symphony Hall on March 26.

