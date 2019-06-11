The Futureheads to play Birmingham

The Sunderland post-punk band will celebrate their 15th anniversary of their their self-titled debut album by performing it in full alongside hit songs from across their career during the tour.

The quartet formed in 2000 and are best known for songs such as Hounds of Love, Decent Days and Nights, Heartbeat Song, Beginning of the Twist, Skip to the End, Meantime and more.

They are set to release their sixth studio album, Powers, on August 30.

The Futureheads will play Birmingham's O2 Institute on December 7.

Tickets will go on sale from 9am this Friday.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.