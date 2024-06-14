Rock legend Bryan Adams set to open festival of music

The multi-million selling artist is the first of 11 headline acts at the Llangollen Pavilion over the next four weeks as part of the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod.

And final preparations are now underway to throw open the doors to welcome thousands of live music fans.

Adams – one of the most exciting live musicians in the world – will be supported by electro-pop singer-songwriter Cassyette.

Tuesday’s opening show will be followed by headlining sets from Simple Minds, Paloma Faith, Manic Street Preachers, Suede, Kaiser Chiefs, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Jess Glynne and Madness.

In addition, a concert from Welsh legend Tom Jones will open the Core Week of the Llangollen Eisteddfod, which this year runs from July 2 to July 7 and will also include headline shows from Gregory Porter and Katherine Jenkins OBE.

Between those dates, and in keeping with the traditions of the iconic festival, audiences can also enjoy a variety of evening events featuring award-winning folk band Calan, royal harpist Alis Huws, Britain’s Got Talent favourites Johns’ Boys Male Chorus, and West End and Broadway stars Kerry Ellis and John Owen-Jones.

The 11 headlining shows are part of a new partnership between the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod and Live Nation promoters Cuffe and Taylor.

Artistic Director of the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod Dave Danford said: “We can’t wait to get started on the biggest summer of live music ever held in Llangollen.

"This year we have truly global superstars such as Bryan Adams and Nile Rodgers appearing, alongside homegrown talent including Tom Jones, Calan, Alis Huws and Katherine Jenkins.

"Working with our co-promoters Cuffe and Taylor has enabled us to secure the biggest names for our festival, and we can’t wait to welcome the world to Llangollen in larger numbers than ever before!”

Cuffe and Taylor co-founder Peter Taylor added: “We are very excited to be presenting what we hope will be the first of many summers in Llangollen. Not only are we working alongside a wonderful team at the Eisteddfod, but we have the pleasure in doing so in a beautiful location.

“This summer we have 11 outstanding artists coming to this incredible part of the world and we look forward to welcoming them, local residents and visitors from far and wide to this exceptional location.”

For more information and to secure final tickets head to llangollen.net and www.ticketmaster.co.uk