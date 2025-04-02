The film We Live In Time will be shown at a Kington cinema on Saturday

Almut (Florence Pugh) and Tobias (Andrew Garfield) are brought together in a surprise encounter that changes their lives.

Through snapshots of their life together -- falling for each other, building a home, becoming a family -- a difficult truth is revealed that rocks its foundation.

As they embark on a path challenged by the limits of time, they learn to cherish each moment of the unconventional route their love story has taken, in filmmaker John Crowley's decade-spanning, deeply moving romance.

It will be shown at The Old Picture House in Kington at 7.30pm.

The film will run for 107 minutes and there will be an interval during this film

Tickets are £6.50 for adults and they can be booked by calling 07855 254590