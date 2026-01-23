The Birmingham St Patrick’s Day Parade isn’t going ahead for 2026 - but there are huge celebrations planned across ‘County Digbeth’

The St Patrick’s Day parade isn’t going ahead yet again in Birmingham - but that won’t stop the city’s Irish community and their friends from celebrating in ‘County Digbeth’

The area, just outside the city centre, is known as the Irish Quarter and it has a host of pubs and bars where you can enjoy Irish culture, drinks and food.

Two of the biggest venues in Digbeth have announced huge programmes of events over two weeks of the big day - March 17.

The Irish community has long been an important part of Birmingham’s residents and labour force, with generations of Irish emigrating to Birmingham; escaping the famine between 1820 and 1840, and again in the 1940s and 1960s during the post World War II boom.

Some estimates number the current Irish community in the city, including those born in Ireland as well as second and third generation Irish, at 100,000 - making up just under one-tenth of its population.

Birmingham's St. Patrick's Parade started in 1952, making it the first of its kind in Britain, and has been a major annual event celebrating Irish heritage and Birmingham's multiculturalism, though it faced a hiatus from 2020-2023 due to the pandemic and local roadworks before returning in 2024.

The parade was then unfortunately cancelled in 2025 and is not set to return for 2026.

Here’s a look at what’s happening at Norton’s and The Old Crown.

St Patrick’s celebrations at Nortons

Independent Birmingham bar and grassroots music venue Nortons Digbeth has announced its annual St Patrick’s programme will take place between 11 and 18 March 2026.

St Patrick’s Sunday

Highlights include the St Patrick’s Sunday special on 15 March, headlined by internationally acclaimed five-piece Irish folk rockers All Folk’d Up, along with a line-up featuring seven of the city’s best Irish bands and musicians and displays from Scanlon’s School of Irish Dance over 14 hours.

Carl Chinn to open St Patrick’s programme

Social historian Professor Carl Chinn MBE will open the week-long St Patrick’s programme at Nortons with the illustrated talk ‘Making Our Mark - The Irish in Victorian Birmingham’ on Wednesday 11 March.

In the evening event, Professor Chinn will explore the effects that Irish migrants had on the city in the 19th century - a tribute to their impact and that of the Irish in general.

St Patrick’s Green Tie Ball

On Thursday 12 March, the Digbeth venue is set to host its St Patrick’s Green Tie Ball, a special evening bringing the Irish businesses and cultural community together for a night of traditional music, dancing and dining.

Angela Moran, vocalist and fiddle player with The Father Teds

Dan Roberts and Jack Banting

Birmingham Irish musicians Dan Roberts and Jack Banting will appear live on stage at the Meriden Street nightspot on Friday 13 March.

On The Sesh and more

Saturday will see performances from firm favourites On The Sesh, Rosie O'Sullivan Band, The Hurling Boys, Dan Roberts, and DJ sets from Kieran Corcoran.

A bit more about St Patrick’s Sunday

Sunday 15 March - which has traditionally seen the St Patrick’s Day Parade day take place in the city’s Irish Quarter - is the feature day for Nortons, and will see the venue taken over by musicians, revellers, and dancers.

Artists and bands from the Birmingham Irish music scene confirmed to play at the special event are All Folk’d Up, The Father Teds, Heed, The Hurling Boys, and Ire-Ish, Jack Banting, LAMPA, and On The Sesh.

Those celebrating St Patrick’s Day festivities on the day will also be treated to performances by dancers from multi all-Ireland producers Scanlon’s School of Irish Dance; a city institution dedicated to preserving and developing the traditional artform.

Water of life on Monday

Irish whiskey fans will have the opportunity to be part of an exclusive masterclass exploring the history of 'Uisce Beatha' (Gaelic for 'water of life') in the venue’s traditional snug space on Monday 16 March. This event, delivered by a leading expert, will be limited in capacity, therefore advance booking is required.

St Patrick's celebrations at Norton's in Digbeth, Birmingnham

St Patrick’s Day

St Patrick’s Day - on Tuesday 17 March - will see Nortons present a full menu of Irish dining specialities along with a return from singer-songwriters, multi-instrumentalists and bands Jack Banting, Heed, and The Father Teds.

Acclaimed Irish folk musician Barry Kerr will close the St Patrick’s Week programme, with an intimate performance on the Norton’s main stage.

The Armagh native, now living and writing music in Connemara, has been recording and performing for twenty years, and collaborated with artists including Cara Dillon and Lúnasa’s Donogh Hennessy.

Nominated for Best Album at BBC Radio 2’s Folk Awards 2026, the singer and songwriter has seen renowned folk acts such as Karan Casey, Flook, Jiggy, Beoga, Brian Finnegan, Damian O'Kane and Kate Rusby include his compositions in their tour repertoires.

‘There’s no better crowd than a St Patrick’s crowd’

Roisin McGrath, vocalist with acclaimed band LAMPA, said: “Playing St Patrick’s as a local band is something never taken for granted. It’s a celebration of community, craic, and Irish music at its best, and there’s no better crowd than a St Patrick’s crowd.

“The focus is always on energy, connection and big sing along moments from start to finish."

Traditional Irish music session at Norton's in Digbeth, Birmingham

‘Slàinte Bab’

Peter Connolly, owner of Nortons Digbeth, said: “Irish culture is literally in our very DNA at Nortons; we’re not just Irish for St Patrick’s Day. However, our national holiday gives us the best possible reason to really crank up the volume and showcase the fantastic music and cultural talent in the city all year round.

“We’ve had tens of thousands of revellers from all walks of life through our doors for our St Patrick’s celebrations in the six years we’ve been trading, and so it is important to present a great programme that everyone can enjoy.

“Our motto “Slàinte Bab, which is a portmanteau of the Irish for ‘cheers” and an affectionate Brummie term highlights how important Birmingham and Irish culture is to us.

“St Patrick’s is also a time for us to celebrate with our Irish friends, colleagues and businesses in Birmingham who are all doing great work in the city as well.

“We’ll be making sure the creamy pints and craic are in full flow between 11-18 March, and look forward to welcoming one and all to Nortons in ‘County Digbeth’ to experience our famous Irish hospitality.”

Visit Nortons Digbeth for information and to book tickets for the full St Patrick’s Festival 2026 programme.

St Patrick's Day at The Old Crown in Digbeth, Birmingham

St Patrick’s celebrations at The Old Crown

The Old Crown is set to host 13 Irish and Birmingham-led events in March to celebrate Birmingham-Irish culture and heritage following the news that the Digbeth Parade will not be returning in 2026.

The events start with a Peaky Blinders themed party on Friday, March 6 and ends with their themed Catchphrase quiz hosted by Roy Walker on Thursday, March 19.

The Old Crown, a pub that is situated at the heart of Birmingham’s Irish & creative quarter has announced a string of events centered around Irish celebrities, traditions, food & entertainment.

Their upcoming events include, to name a few:

Wednesday 11th March: An Evening with Andy Townsend & Ray Houghton (Former professional Irish footballers)

Friday 13th & Saturday 14th March: Robert Arkins’ The Commitments performing live

Sunday 15th March: ‘Parade Day’ party with live Irish bands & DJs all day

Sunday 15th March: The Tumbling Paddies live at Luna Springs

Tuesday 17th March: St Patrick’s Day Trad Sessions plus live music from Fin Furey & Bang On The Ear

Thursday 19th March: Catchphrase with Roy Walker

St Patrick's celebrations at The Old Crown in Digbeth, Birmingham

‘A grand celebration’

General Manager of The Old Crown, Matt Deakin has said: “Along with the rest of the Birmingham Irish community, we were deeply saddened to learn that the St. Patrick’s Day parade will not return to Digbeth this year. However, Digbeth remains the historic heart of our heritage, and we are fully committed to ensuring the occasion is marked with the grand celebration it deserves."

The full roster of events is set to release later this month - for more information visit www.theoldcrown.co.uk

Tickets for all events can be purchased from https://www.designmynight.com/birmingham/pubs/digbeth/the-old-crown

The Commitments and Tumbling Paddies tickets are available via SeeTickets and Skiddle.