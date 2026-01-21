Caitlin wins coveted Junior Chef of Wales the day after her 19th birthday

The Coleg Ceredigion catering student, who works part-time for chef proprietor Gareth Ward at the two Michelin star Ynyshir Restaurant and Rooms at Eglwys Fach, near Machynlleth, won a final cook-off against three rivals at ICC Wales, Newport.

Such was the standard of her dishes that Caitlin, who lives at Moriah, near Aberystwyth, won a gold medal to edge out UK WorldSkills squad colleague Gabi Wilson from Rhayader, who works at Chapters, Hay-on-Wye, a Green Michelin star restaurant.

Gabi won a silver medal while Katie Duffy, chef at The Halfway, Llanelli who was runner-up last year and Sonny Page from Menai Bridge, who works for Bryn Williams at Porth Eirias, Colwyn Bay, received bronze medals.

For winning the final, organised by the Culinary Association of Wales (CAW) alongside the Castell Howell Trade Food Service Show, Caitlin is given automatic seeding into the semi-final of the UK Young National Chef of the Year competition.

She also receives a fully funded delegate package for the Young Chefs Programme at the Worldchefs Congress & Expo to be held at ICC Wales in May, £150 worth of products from DPS Tableware and a set of engraved cook’s knives from Friedr Dick.

The finalists were given three hours to prepare, cook and plate a three-course dinner for four people using a minimum of eight Welsh products of Geographical Importance (GI).

Caitlin cooked a starter of Dyfi prawn stuffed cappelletti with dill, ricotta and laverbread served with prawn head jus, spring onion oil, roasted shallot puree and crispy Carmarthen Ham.

Her main course was fillet of pan fried GI Welsh Beef, confit leek and parsnip puree, roasted green beans with Welsh Heather Honey, potato dauphinois with Caerphilly Cheese, beef kidney and braised button onions.

Dessert was sticky toffee bara brith with caramelised apple ice cream, salty hazelnut tuile and white chocolate whipped ganache.

Responding to the victory, Caitlin said: “It was very unexpected because there were some very good contenders against me and I thought I had no chance. Thanks go to my college tutors and my colleagues at Ynyshir who have worked so hard with me.

“I’m in my final year at college, following which I will be working full time a Ynyshir which will be amazing. It’s hard work and long hours but very enjoyable and interesting because I am learning new skills and being introduced to new food all the time.

“Being named the best young chefs in Wales is particularly cool and a confidence boost. In the future I would like to become a private chef and travel the world.”

Colin Gray, CAW judging panel chairman, congratulated Caitlin and the other finalists for having the courage to compete in a new environment in front of an audience.

“It was a closely run competition which came down to fine margins,” he said. “It’s important to remember that while the dishes are very important, the finalists are also scored separately for food preparation, cooking and hygiene.

“Caitlin managed to edge her way to victory by remaining calm and presenting dishes of a high standard on time.”

Gabi was the first winner of the Green Chef Challenge at the Welsh International Culinary Championships in 2024 and competed with Team UK at EuroSkills Herning 2025 in September.

She hopes to represent Team UK at the WorldSkills finals in Shanghai.

Her menu opened with a starter of steamed lemon sole with Cardigan Bay crab mousse wrapped in local seaweed, crisp mini crab cake and jalapeño relish and compressed cucumber and fresh apple.

Main course was locally sourced Welsh Beef fillet, braised beef cheek, beef fat gnocchi, onion and kale chutney and shaved fresh Welsh truffle. Dessert was 54% chocolate cremeux with salted caramel paired with vanilla and ginger poached pear and crystallised hazelnuts, pear tuile, light creme Chantilly and a meadowsweet and cocoa nib biscuit.

Katie’s menu opened with beurre noisette king prawns, garlic, chili and herbs, warm pitta bread, lemon and mustard dressing, followed by pan fried Welsh Beef fillet, beef shin and Perl Wen bombon, sherry vinegar gel, braised leeks, smoked paprika emulsion and red wine jus.

Her dessert was chocolate crème brûlée tart, blackcurrant poached pear, namaka, shortbread crumble, blackcurrant gel and honeycomb tuile.

Sonny’s starter was scallop, pancetta and pea, followed by Welsh Beef fillet, beef cheek ragout, kale, red wine jus and potato crisp and a dessert of honey parfait with white chocolate cremeux, chocolate crumb, honey tuile and Barty Rum gel.

Today (Wednesday), the National Chef of Wales final is being held at the same venue with eight finalist divided into two heats.

The finalists are Daniel Jones from Abergwaun Hotel, Fishguard; Dion Jones from Rookery Hall Hotel, Crewe; Gareth Crimmins from Heaneys Restaurant, Cardiff; Matthew Owen, Goncalo Silva and Ionut Rosca from the Celtic Manor Resort, Newport; Sam Rust from Parc Le Breos House, Parkmill, Gower and Wayne Barnard from Llanerch Vineyard, Hensol, Pontyclun.

Owen was third last year while Barnard was a silver medallist in 2024.

The finalists’ starters will feature sustainable Welsh fish or seafood, the main course will have two different cuts of GI Welsh Lamb and the dessert will feature seasonal fruit, chocolate and a biscuit or tuille. They will have three hours to prepare, cook and present their menu.

The winner will receive a fully funded delegate package for the Worldchefs Congress & Expo in May together with £250 worth of products from DPS Tableware and a set of engraved cook’s knives from Friedr Dick.

Main sponsor this year’s National and Junior Chef of Wales competitions is Castell Howell Foods. The other sponsors are Cambrian Training Company, Capital Cuisine, Roller Grill, MCS Tek, Friedr Dick Knives, DPS Tableware and Hybu Cig Cymru.

Caitlin with the Culinary Association of Wales judges and president Arwyn Watkins, OBE

2026 Junior Chef of Wales Caitlin Meredith with her commis chef Freya Inman