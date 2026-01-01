Waitrose recalls bottled water over contamination fears that 'may cause injury'
Shoppers are being warned to return certain bottles of mineral water sold at Waitrose after fears they may contain fragments of glass.
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has issued a recall for 750ml bottles of No1 Royal Deeside Mineral Water and its sparkling version, saying the products could be unsafe to drink.
The watchdog said the bottles are being recalled “because of the possible presence of glass fragments upon opening”, which “may cause injury”.
Waitrose said it was recalling “some bottles” as a precaution and apologised to customers for the inconvenience.
Customers who have bought the affected products are being advised not to drink them and to return them to their local Waitrose store for a full refund, or contact the supermarket’s customer care team.
In its recall notice, the FSA said: “If you have bought any of the above products do not drink it.”
Notices are also being displayed in Waitrose stores to alert shoppers.
The water is produced in Scotland from natural springs in the Cairngorms National Park. Royal Deeside Mineral Water supplies special batches exclusively for Waitrose, which are the ones affected by the recall.
Each bottle is sold for around £1.60 in Waitrose stores.
It is not yet known how many bottles have been sold or what proportion of stock is affected.
The recalled mineral water batch codes are:
NOV 2027 28
DEC 2027 01
DEC 2027 02
DEC 2027 10
DEC 2027 11
DEC 2027 16
All have best-before dates of November and December 2027.
The recalled sparkling water batch codes are:
DEC 2027 01
DEC 2027 03
DEC 2027 12
DEC 2027 15
DEC 2027 25
All have a best-before date of December 2027.
Customers can contact Waitrose Customer Care on 0800 188 884, selecting option 4.