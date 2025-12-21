We visited a pub in the Wyre Forest countryside which is a true family affair and which prides itself on high quality food

The drive out of Kidderminster towards Ludlow is one that all drivers should take in, with the A4117 taking them on a ride through beautiful countryside and small, idyllic villages, as well as a road full of twists and turns and plenty of places to stop along the way.

One of the most notable places to stop on the road comes within the small village of Far Forest, set between Cleobury Mortimer and Bewdley in splendid isolation, with a pub which the owner says generates sounds of amazement from those entering for the first time.

The Plough Inn is a standout part of the road between Kidderminster and Ludlow

The Plough Inn is a pub which has stood in the village since the 17th century and has been seen as a feature of the village to all who visit, with open fires and rustic decor just a small part of why the pub is popular.

It has been owned by the Giles family since 2000, with Mark Giles saying a lot of work had gone into renovating and extending the size of the Plough Inn both before and after he took over.

Jake Miles is one of the people enjoying a meal and drink at the Plough

He said: "It's been renovated and renovated and renovated since we took it on 25 years ago, with the previous owner Jim Cooke doing a good job with the pub and put two nice extensions in.