We visited a Newport pub where the owners pride themselves on a warm welcome and a real feeling of community

One thing that a lot of people want from a pub is somewhere they feel comfortable and welcome, somewhere they can sit on their own and not feel uncomfortable or wary of the atmosphere.

It's something pubs all over the region have worked on to in order to make their pubs a place for all people to come into and enjoy themselves, some succeeding and others either not getting it right or needing a lot longer to get the right feeling.

One pub which the landlord feels has got it right is the Railway Tavern in Newport, which is a single Black Country Ales pub refurbished to a high standard in 2019 and has been part of the town since the 1860s.

Christine Tristem and her son: Marc Jaehn enjoy a drink in the Railway Tavern

It is currently run by Dean and Rachel Horton, who took over the running of the pub in 2020, with Dean saying that a change in his work circumstances had led him to pursue working in pubs.

He said: "I'd been working in the steel trade and wire manufacturing for about 32 years, but when Covid came about, I'd just taken my alcohol course and as the first lockdown happened, I got my certificate.

Dean and Rachel Horton are ready to welcome people to the Railway Tavern in Newport

"While the lockdown was on, there were friends of mine who had a Black Country Ales pub that we used to go to on Friday lunchtimes and have a couple of beers and cobs, and they rang me up to tell me that a pub had become available and I decided to apply for it.