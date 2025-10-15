Shrewsbury pub landlords step into city centre life with Joules' latest venture in Birmingham

Shrewsbury pub landlords George Holding and Tori Beardmore are set to take the helm at Joule's Brewery's latest venture, the Waterside Tap in Birmingham.

The Market Drayton-based brewer recently revealed that George, landlord of The White Horse, and Tori, landlady of the Henry Tudor Inn, will soon be "stepping into city centre life".

Nestled right on the iconic canals of Gas Street, Waterside Tap is the latest jewel in Joule’s growing family of Birmingham pubs.

George’s journey began with Joule’s as an assistant manager at the Sandbrook Vaults in Market Drayton before becoming the landlord at the Dolphin Inn in Shrewsbury, before taking on The White Horse.

Under his leadership, The White Horse has amassed several prestigious awards, including multiple Green Monkey Flagship of the Year accolades.

In 2024, the establishment clinched the coveted Stone Ale Flagship of the Year award.

Tori was working part-time at the White Horse when it was taken over by Joule's in 2019. Three years later, when the brewery acquired the historic Henry Tudor Inn - Tori said it was an opportunity she couldn't pass up.

The city centre pub is set to reopen later this month on October 22.

A spokesperson for the brewery said: "Big things are brewing at Waterside Tap - great beer, great hospitality, and great times ahead."