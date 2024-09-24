Watch as beer festival volunteers get ready to bring their huge show to Shrewsbury again... with Pride

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

This year's 32nd Shrewsbury CAMRA Beer Festival will run from Wednesday to Saturday - the same time as the huge Shrewsbury Pride Festival is expected to bring thousands of people on to the streets.

This year's event is supporting Shrewsbury Pride, as are many pubs and breweries. One, event sponsor Salopian, based near the county town has brewed an ale called Rainbow Dream which will be available at the beer festival.

"There are only eight casks in the whole world, including at the festival, so don't miss out," said a Campaign for Real Ale spokesperson.

Preparations are underway for the beer festival at Church of St Mary the Virgin, Shrewsbury..

Norrie Porter, of Shrewsbury and West Shropshire CAMRA. invited people to raise a glass and shout "cheers" at the festival.

"We would love to see you from Wednesday to Saturday.

"We would love you to come along to raise a glass and go 'cheers."

Mr Porter invited people to have a look at the beautiful church from the inside, which boasts magnificent stained glass windows.

There will be around 100 beers available, plus ciders, gins, rums and country wines available.

Before 11am on Wednesday when the doors of the St Mary's Church venue in Shrewsbury opens its historic doors a team of volunteers is busy fitting beer pumps, and pipes. They will be cleaning the lines over and over again to ensure the beer is tip top.

They festival is open to the public on Wednesday at 11am, and 11-10.30 on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

There's a list of all the beers, ticket information and much more besides on the web page.

Entry costs £9 for CAMRA members, £12 for non-members, including a programme, a glass (£3, £2.50 refund) and nine tokens worth £6.30 (one and a half pints of beer or cider) total value £9.10