New events space in Market Drayton to become temporary home to beloved Joule's Brewery tap

The Stag, a new events space at the heart of Joule’s Brewery and based in Great Hales Street, Market Drayton, will be opening its doors as the business’ Brewery Tap for the next four months starting this Friday (April 25) at 5pm.

It comes after “careful development work” begins at The Red Lion, which is just next door to the new venue.

Owners of Joule’s Brewery said customers can expect to see everything they love about The Red Lion, including its full range of Joule’s beers, its brilliant team and that unmistakable pub atmosphere at The Stag.

Anna Brakel, development director at Joule’s Brewery, said: “We’re proud to be growing here in Market Drayton, next to one of our original Joule’s pubs.

“Over the past year, we’ve restored The Stag as a Victorian parlour pub and built the new Brewer’s Hall, a striking warehouse-style space right alongside our brewery.

“It’s been an exciting project, and the team has done a brilliant job bringing it to life. More than anything, this is about giving something back to Market Drayton - creating a space to welcome people in and celebrate what we do here at Joule’s.

“We look forward to hosting customers from across Shropshire, Staffordshire and Cheshire to see how we brew and to experience the heart of our brewery.”

The Red Lion will be moving into the Stag, just next door, for the next four months.

The team behind the business are excited to introduce the temporary home as it is a one-off chance to enjoy The Stag running as a full pub before it becomes what it was truly designed to be – a dedicated events space, available to hire privately.

From birthdays and wakes to casual wedding parties and reunions, charity fundraisers and community gatherings, The Stag promises to offer a relaxed, unpretentious setting, steeped in character.

With no hire charges, customers will be able to make the pub their own for the day.

They can also tailor their booking to the size and feel of each event, choosing from the Brewer’s Hall, Smoke Room, Club Room, Games Room, Terrace or Bar - each with its own charm and feel.

And the beauty of The Stag launching as a pub temporarily is: customers can get to try before they book.

The team behind the business invite costumes to see how the pub flows, explore the different rooms in action, and get a real feel for how their events could unfold.

To mark this special chapter, Joule’s Brewery is launching a vibrant summer programme at The Stag including beer launches, brewery showcases, themed food nights, live music and more.

It will also be giving away the first 10 pints of Joule’s beer free every weekday from noon - 1pm, all summer long as a way of saying thank you.

“We’re so excited to welcome everyone into The Stag,” said Chris Turner, general manager of The Red Lion. “It’s a beautiful building full of character and charm, I've seen how hard our build team have worked, local people creating something special for Market Drayton. The team and I can’t wait to open the doors, get the pints flowing, and to welcome you all in soon.”

The opening of the Stag, celebrates hard work and a commitment to Joule's investment into Market Drayton, celebration for a passion of brewing and and the joy of bringing people together from the humble pint in a pub, to life milestone occasions.

Joule’s Brewery has preserved the charm of The Stag, while creating exciting new features, including a 200m² purpose-built exhibition space on the lower floor, developed in partnership with the Drayton Civic Society.

It will celebrate Market Drayton’s rich brewing heritage and offer a permanent, accessible home for the town’s story.