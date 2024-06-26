Watch: Shrewsbury Pride organisers launch celebration preparations at The Dingle in the Quarry

Last year, Shrewsbury town centre came alive with a celebration of love, inclusivity and diversity as its first-ever Pride celebration.

The historic occasion for the town proved emotional for organisers and those who gathered to celebrate love in all of its forms.

Now, those behind the big day are getting ready to return for the second year.

To celebrate the launch, the team have come together for a lip-sync extravaganza in The Dingle in the Quarry.