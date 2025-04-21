Beloved Grade II listed Ludlow pub set to reopen under new managers this spring - and they're hiring

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Drinks will flow at the Unicorn Inn, Lower Corve Street, Ludlow, once again this May as new owners Black Country Ales plan “minor refurbishment” to the site.

The pub last served customers in 2023 when it was put up for sale for £350,000. The price was slashed by £55k the following year but it remained on the market.

West Midlands brewery and pub company Black Country Ales purchased the Unicorn Inn in January this year.

Plans for refurbishment were announced immediately and were lodged with Shropshire Council earlier this month.

The Unicorn Inn in Ludlow. Photo: Sidney Phillips

The firm, which owns and operates a number of venues across Shropshire including recently reopened pub The White Hart in Shifnal, said it would focus on "restoring its original features to create a welcoming space for real ale enthusiasts".

The site’s new managers Neil Ainsworth and his partner Natasha have now announced the venue is set to reopen mid-May.

The couple are looking to recruit a range of staff members to make the venue’s relaunch a success, including cleaners and front-of-house members.

In the application, Black Country Ales detailed plans to create access for disabled customers and listed improvements to the pub's toilet accommodation.

The plans also include alterations to the former kitchen at the pub to overcome a historic flooding issue, as well as converting hotel rooms on the first floor to become a three-bedroom flat for the pub's new managers.