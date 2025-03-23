Shifnal pub which has risen from the ashes to provide new look, comfortable and friendly place to drink

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The closure of any pub can be a sad one for the community, with the future of the building appearing bleak and no real indication of what will become of it.

There are countless pubs which have closed and never seen another pint pulled or another thirsty customer walk through the doors.

The White Hart in Shifnal is one pub which appeared to be going that way, with the 17th century, Grade II listed building having been closed and unoccupied since the Covid-19 pandemic.

The bar is big and bright and means a lot of people can be served at the same time

It had sat dormant and empty on Shifnal High Street, a sad reminder of a difficult time in modern history, and seemed unlikely to serve customers again, until Black Country Ales stepped in to give it a new lease of life.

The Kingswinford-based brewers and pub company made the White Hart its 52nd pub when it bought the building in February 2024 and began a substantial refurbishment which saw an extension added to the main building and the inside completely changed and updated to the familiar look of a Black Country Ales pub.

As well as installing 12 handpulls, including two cider pulls, a new ground floor cellar was constructed in the alley.