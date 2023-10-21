Flashback to some of Shropshire's wettest days in recent memory

Flooding under the railway bridge at Wem during the 'Millennium Floods' of November 2000.

So with Shropshire seeing a month's worth of rain in just 24 hours, we looked back through the archives at some of the county's wettest days in recent memory.

For Shrewsbury residents, the 'The Great Millennium Floods of 2000' may still be fresh in minds, despite the 23 years that have passed.

Abbey Foregate and Longden Coleham go under in 2000

During the autumn floods, Shropshire and mid Wales faced high waters not seen for a generation, bringing with it havoc, misery and devastation.

Hit the hardest by rising waters, residents in Shrewsbury watched on in horror as millions of gallons of water gushed into the town.

A flooded Shrewsbury in 2000

By November 1, the Severn was at its highest level for 54 years, peaking at the Welsh Bridge at Shrewsbury at 5.25 metres.

The psychological impact of the floods in 2000 was reportedly profound. Shrewsbury, which had celebrated when a flood defence scheme was abandoned in 1996, clamoured for flood defences.

Taken on November 1, 2000. The Museum of the Gorge and car park start to disappear below the water.

Ironbridge, of course, was not spared the devastation. Evacuated residents were forced to flee to the emergency rest centres as the river peaked at seven metres - around the height of Wharfage's riverside railings.

Taken in Ironbridge on November 2, 2000, by reader, Richard Starr.

Even the small River Roden burst its banks in Wem, leaving drivers risking their vehicles to get back into the town.

Flooding under the railway bridge at Wem during the 'Millennium Floods' of November 2000.

On the border, farmers Liz and Tony Dawson were forced to bring their livestock into their home so they wouldn't drown in the severe flooding.

120 sheep and 20 water buffalo calves were brought inside to the farmhouse at Lower House Farm, Llandrinio, near Oswestry.

Liz Dawson with her water buffalo calves in her farm kitchen at Llandrinio during floods in 2000

Just over 19 years later, the region hit the national news again after a battering from Storm Dennis.

Flooding in Shrewsbury that followed Storm Dennis, Feb 2020

The Environment Agency described flooding in the West Midlands that followed the storm as "unprecedented", and warned that excess runoff from the upper reaches of the Severn in Wales meant that the flooding would likely be prolonged for at least three days.

Flooding in Bridgnorth after Storm Dennis in Feb 2020

Ironbridge was placed under a severe threat warning, with the Severn peaking at 6.52m on Tuesday, February 18.