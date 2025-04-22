A feast of family fun at the 2025 Stone Food & Drink Festival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

With longer opening hours, more family entertainment, more audience interaction and some special star guests there’s plenty to keep all ages entertained – and this year well-behaved dogs are welcome on site, too.

Watch & learn from top local chefs – and GBBO stars!

GBBO 2023 winner Matty Edgell will perform on Sat 10 May with 2024 contestants Sumayah Kazi and Nelly Ghaffar appearing on Fri & Sun, respectively

Cookery demonstrations have always been a popular part of the event – and this year the new Culinary Showcase stage will feature performances from Great British Bake Off stars each day, alongside demonstrations from top Staffordshire chefs and talks from passionate producers.

Headlining each day will be a different star from the ever-popular GBBO - 2024 alumni Sumayah Kazi appears on Friday; 2023 winner Matty Edgell takes the stage on Saturday and 2024 fan favourite Nelly Ghaffar will entertain the crowds on Sunday.

Foodies will love the hand-picked selection of artisan food traders in the Shopping Village

Chefs appearing over the ‘big weekend’ include Allan Jones of A la Carte at Home; Kris Renshaw from Lunar Wedgwood; James Cracknell from The Moat House at Acton Trussell; Oksana Harris of Oksana’s Kitchen; Andrew Watts from The Tawny’s Plumicorn Restaurant; Little Seeds’ Jake Lowndes; James Hitchen from Mexican food truck Senor Tigre; Granville’s Amy Roberts and Andy Pickstock from Aston Marina.

The festival features an exciting new layout - and programme - to mark its 20th year

Talks will be on a variety of themes – including a cocktail masterclass with mixologists from Aston Marina; a tasting of beers from Joule’s Brewery with head brewer Sam Riley; an exploration the history of Gin & Rum with Nelson’s David Hunter; the story of IG sensation The Movin Mug coffee shop and Lymetone Brewery’s past, present and future with Ian Bradford.

Will YOU be crowned Stone’s Star Baker?

Another new addition to the festival this year is the Competition Stage where visitors will be able to get hands-on with a host of fun culinary challenges. This will be the setting for the judging of the first ever Great Stone Bake Off – ticket holders are invited to bring along their best bake or cake, submit it at the Information Point along with a completed entry form with heats judged each day before an overall winner is crowned on Sunday.

Other events on the competition stage include everything from creating coffee art to arm-knitting, performing CPR to biscuit dunking, scone eating, beer tasting, designing hanging baskets - and an intriguing After Eight challenge! There will also be several ‘Ten Minute Tastings’ with producers showcasing spicy and sweet treats. Head to the website for the full programme!

Great live music to get the party started…

Over the years, the festival has become known for its great live music – and this year is no exception. A new, undercover space shared by the music stage, Joule’s pop-up pub and the beer tent promises to be party central with some great live acts scheduled to perform over the three days.

On festival Friday, the latest hits will pump out as foodies explore the site before the first of the daily Kids’ Discos starts at 3.45pm – perfect to let off steam after school. Friday’s main live acts follow with five-piece party band The Formula setting the mood for the arrival of the UK’s premier live House & Dance music band, House Jammerz.

On Saturday and Sunday talented youngsters from Stone’s Rooftop Studios will provide the warm-up before the kids’ discos get families on the dance floor. Saturday live acts include acoustic covers specialist Jonny Allen, folk trio The Unlawful Men and high-voltage party band Sonic Boom while on Sunday family favourite Kenyon Walker, Guitar Monkey Nick Phillips and retro covers band The Voice Box Music will provide the entertainment.

Brand new for 2025 is the DJ Chill Out hosted by Granville’s, this exciting new addition offers a relaxed, feel-good space where festival-goers can take a break, unwind, and enjoy a world-class vinyl-only soundtrack. With Granville’s Resident DJs – Sam Dexter, Ben Shenton, Pat Ward, Simo & Pav – joined by special guests throughout the weekend, expect an eclectic mix of Afro, Latin, jazz, funk and soul to create the perfect sonic backdrop.

More fun for the whole family

Food-loving families will also find lots more in store for them at Westbridge Park this year – Panic Family Circus is back by popular demand, with free big top shows, circus skills workshops and Punch & Judy. Little ones will enjoy boogying away to the latest hits with Kids’ Discos taking place each day on the live music stage, while on Saturday and Sunday there will be free Kids’ Cookery Classes with Kiddy Cook North Staffs (first come, first served – sign up on arrival).

The park’s MUGA will be transformed into a family sports zone with penalty shoot outs and other fun challenges being run to raise funds for Oulton First School PTFA, and Lower Drayton Farm will be bringing along some friendly animals to meet. Zone sponsor St Dominic’s Priory School will be offering a range of fun kids’ craft activities and this year the fun fair will be bigger than ever (rides are PAYG as is face painting).

Eat, drink – and shop!

Naturally, great food & drink are at the heart of the event – with over 40 street food stalls and pop-up bars, you’ll be spoilt for choice when it comes to eating and drinking. There’s also the chance to pick up artisan ingredients from cheese to sweet treats, cooking sauces – and pretty much everything in between – in the Gourmet Shopping Village, while the new Home & Garden Marquee and AED pop-up charity shop offers a delightful selection of interior and outdoor items you won’t find in the big stores.

When, where & how much?

The 2025 Stone Food & Drink festival takes place on Friday 9th (12pm – 8.30pm) Saturday 10th (10am – 8.30pm) and Sunday 11th (10am – 6.30pm) May 2025.

Advance tickets are on sale now at stonefooddrink.org.uk - offering savings of up to £4 per person, per day on gate prices – 3-day passes are available for just £20pp.

Gate prices: Adult Fri £10; Sat or Sun £14; Accompanied under 16s: Friday Free; Sat or Sun £5 (under 3s go free). Well-behaved dogs on leads welcome.