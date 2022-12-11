Top 5 Christmas Dinners in Shropshire, according to a food critic

Now is the time to start booking you're table.

To help you make a decision on what restaurant to choose, Star food critic Andy Richardson has taken the time to recommend five brilliant eateries across Shropshire.

The list is below and includes key information, a Star rating out of 10 and a link to the restaurant website.

Please note that there are obviously plenty of other great restaurants out there and this list is not exhaustive.

Five Great Christmas Dinners in Shropshire

Fishmore Hall, Ludlow

Enjoy sumptuous gourmet food by candlelight, beautiful Shropshire countryside and great company in a relaxed informal atmosphere. Fishmore Hall prides itself on making the perfect Christmas a relaxed and happy event. Friendly service, fine wines and luxurious bedrooms all contribute to a country house Christmas. Celebrate Christmas 2022 in style and leave the washing up behind.

Rating: 9/10

Hundred House Inn, Norton

An all-weathers marquee will add to the room available at Hundred House Inn with a special festive lunch that features flavours from around the world. As well as such classics as smoked trout, a traditional turkey lunch and roast venison saddle, chefs will also be serving sticky Korean spiced aubergine, tempura cauliflower and a beetroot Wellington, as well as mango cheesecake.

Rating: 8/10

Lion & Pheasant, Shrewsbury

Located at the foot of Shrewsbury’s English Bridge, The Lion & Pheasant has been a mainstay on the town’s dining scene for a decade. With good owners, its youthful staff provide welcoming service while a suitably sumptuous menu is on offer for Christmas revellers. Expect roast chestnut soup, chicken and duck liver parfait, traditional turkey and a host of decadent desserts.

Rating: 8/10

Hawkstone Hall & Gardens

Lobster, caviar and venison with girolles are part of the stunning, six-course Christmas Day menu on offer at Hawkstone Hall & Gardens. Presented by chef Andrew Watts, the menu will feature an arrival glass of champagne before butter-poached lobster with whisky foam, caviar and burnt apple. Follow that with black treacle venison, girolles and truffle while enjoying a better tartare. Delicious.

Rating: 8/10

Weston Park, near Newport

Weston Park is spelling binding at all times of year – not least at Christmas. It will celebrate the festive season this year with a £75 Christmas lunch. Head butler Barry Fairhurst and his team will make guests feel special from the moment they arrive while head chef Anna Moore and her brigade will prepare a seasonally-inspired Sunday lunch, to go with a glass of champagne.