Top 5 Christmas Dinners in Shropshire, according to a food critic

By Andy RichardsonFood and Drink

If you're one of the many people who enjoy eating their Christmas dinner at a pub or restaurant during the festive period, now's the time to start thinking about booking your table... if you haven't already.

To help you make a decision on what restaurant to choose, Star food critic Andy Richardson has taken the time to recommend five brilliant eateries across Shropshire.

The list is below and includes key information, a Star rating out of 10 and a link to the restaurant website.

Please note that there are obviously plenty of other great restaurants out there and this list is not exhaustive.

Five Great Christmas Dinners in Shropshire

  • Fishmore Hall, Ludlow

Enjoy sumptuous gourmet food by candlelight, beautiful Shropshire countryside and great company in a relaxed informal atmosphere. Fishmore Hall prides itself on making the perfect Christmas a relaxed and happy event. Friendly service, fine wines and luxurious bedrooms all contribute to a country house Christmas. Celebrate Christmas 2022 in style and leave the washing up behind.

Details: https://www.fishmorehall.co.uk/christmas-new-year

Rating: 9/10

  • Hundred House Inn, Norton

An all-weathers marquee will add to the room available at Hundred House Inn with a special festive lunch that features flavours from around the world. As well as such classics as smoked trout, a traditional turkey lunch and roast venison saddle, chefs will also be serving sticky Korean spiced aubergine, tempura cauliflower and a beetroot Wellington, as well as mango cheesecake.

Details: https://www.hundredhouse.co.uk/christmas-day-menu/

Rating: 8/10

  • Lion & Pheasant, Shrewsbury

Located at the foot of Shrewsbury’s English Bridge, The Lion & Pheasant has been a mainstay on the town’s dining scene for a decade. With good owners, its youthful staff provide welcoming service while a suitably sumptuous menu is on offer for Christmas revellers. Expect roast chestnut soup, chicken and duck liver parfait, traditional turkey and a host of decadent desserts.

Details: https://www.lionandpheasant.co.uk/

Rating: 8/10

  • Hawkstone Hall & Gardens

Lobster, caviar and venison with girolles are part of the stunning, six-course Christmas Day menu on offer at Hawkstone Hall & Gardens. Presented by chef Andrew Watts, the menu will feature an arrival glass of champagne before butter-poached lobster with whisky foam, caviar and burnt apple. Follow that with black treacle venison, girolles and truffle while enjoying a better tartare. Delicious.

Rating: 8/10

Details: https://hawkstonehall.co.uk/christmas/christmas-day-menu/

  • Weston Park, near Newport

Weston Park is spelling binding at all times of year – not least at Christmas. It will celebrate the festive season this year with a £75 Christmas lunch. Head butler Barry Fairhurst and his team will make guests feel special from the moment they arrive while head chef Anna Moore and her brigade will prepare a seasonally-inspired Sunday lunch, to go with a glass of champagne.

Rating: 7/10

Details: https://www.weston-park.com/event/celebrate-christmas/

Entertainment
