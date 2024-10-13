Bonfire Night 2024: What's on in Shropshire and how to get tickets for firework displays

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Remember, Remember, the 5th of November! In less than a month, there will be fireworks displays and bonfires to enjoy as the dark nights draw in.

Here's some of what's going on around the county for bonfire night and beyond.

Don't see your event? Let us know - we'll be keeping this list updated. Email: megan.jones@shropshirestar.co.uk

The Big Blast 2023 at Wellington Cricket Club, Telford

Thursday, October 26

Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre, Craven Arms

With a full bar, catering and family entertainment as spectacular fireworks, Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre is hosting perfect night out to kick off the October Half Term. Gates open 5pm, bonfire lit 7pm, fireworks 7.30pm

Tickets are £6 per adult, £4 per child, Under 3's free when bought in advance, £1 extra when purchased on the night. Tickets and more information available at: shropshirehillsdiscoverycentre.co.uk/whats-on/bonfire-and-fireworks

Friday, November 1

Newport Rugby Club

Indoor and outdoor bars, hot food stalls and funfair.

Gates open at 6pm, bonfire lit at 7pm and the professional firework display starting at 7.30pm.

Entry is £6 per person, cash only. Under fives enter free. £30 car parking includes access for five people. More information available on Newport Salop RUFC's Facebook.

Saturday, November 2

West Mid Showground, Shrewsbury

Tickets are now on sale for for the Shrewsbury Charity Bonfire and Fireworks Spectacular - an event that has sold out for the last three years.

The event includes two amazing fireworks displays and live music from 90s chart-topper The Tamperer, The 90s Revival, and Shrewsbury singing sensation Katie Brisbourne.

There will also be a funfair, bar, hot food and drinks. Gates will open at 4.30pm and the first fireworks display promising less noise but more colour gets underway at 6.15pm. The second traditional blockbuster display follows at 7.45pm.

Tickets are £16.50 for adults, £6.50 for those aged six to 17, and under fives free. Family entry tickets and camping also available to purchase.

More information and booking available at: westmidshowground.co.uk

Alderford Lake, Whitchurch

Gather your family and friends for an evening filled with mesmerising fireworks, crackling bonfires, and a vibrant atmosphere. Indulge in delicious food and drinks, enjoy live music, and witness the sky ablaze with a dazzling array of colours.

The night will also feature a fabulous fair, full of fairground rides for all ages and live music from local artists, as well as plenty of food and drink stalls.

Gates open at 5pm (Bonfire will be lit before gates open for safety reasons), sound sensitive firework display at 7pm and main firework display at 8pm.

Early bird tickets are currently on sale at £13.95 for adults, £10.50 for three to 17, with those two and under going free.

More information and booking available at: alderford.com

Blists Hill Victorian Town

Visitors will be able to explore the town by night, soaking up the carnival atmosphere with street entertainers, fair rides and food and drink, and see iron casting demonstrations in the foundry.

The 18-minute firework display at 7.45pm against the silhouette of Blists Hill’s iconic industrial buildings and traditional fairground will be set to music.

Celebrations start from 6pm, an 18-minute display begins at 7.45pm. Advanced tickets only, adults £20, children £14. Booking and more information at ironbridge.org.uk/events

Wellington Cricket Club

For the first time, Jubilee Fireworks, the team behind spectacular shows at Alton Towers and the Commonwealth Games, will be running the display at the cricket club in Wellington.

Entertainment includes fairground rides and plenty of food and drinks.

Early bird tickets are on sale now, priced at £7 for adults and £4 for children.

More information available online at: tickettailor.com/events/wellingtoncricketclub/1060858

Cae Glas Park, Oswestry

Rockets, fountains, sparklers, laser lights will fill the town centre park this year for a 'low sound' firework spectacular.

The event starts at 6pm, with fireworks at 7pm. Free entry with donations to local charities.

Bridgnorth RFC

Gates open at 5pm. Firework display with live music and bar as well as lots of food stands.

Junior display at 7.15pm, main display at 8pm. Under 3's free, under 14's £3.50, adults £6.50.

Early bird tickets on sale now, entry is £10 for adults, £5 for 13s and under. Free for under threes. Tickets in advance from: ticketebo.co.uk/bridgnorth-rugby-club/bridgnorth-rfc-fireworks-display-2024

Sunday, November 3

Weston Park

Taking place in the historic parkland of Weston Park, one of the region’s biggest bonfire nights returns for 2024.

The event boasts two dazzling firework displays across the evening, one giant roaring bonfire and a traditional fun fair.

Gates open at 3pm, bonfire lit at 5pm, firework displays at 6pm and 7.30pm. Admission is £14 for adults, children £8, under fours free.

Booking and more information available at: weston-park.com/bonfire-fireworks-night

Tuesday, November 5

Butler Sports Ground, Wem

Boasting a professional firework display along with an outdoor DJ and catering stalls selling a wide selection of hot food and drinks.

Tickets (Adults £7/Children £3/Under 5s free) must be purchased in advance from: wssa.littleboxoffice.com

Friday, November 8

Madeley Cricket Club, Telford

Gates open at 5.30pm, bonfire to start at 7.30pm. Adults £5, children £3 and under twos enter free.

Saturday, November 9

Donnington, Telford

Donnington Bonfire, which organisers say is "the biggest one-day funfair in Britain", has seen the Broadoaks Playing Field filled to the brim with fairground rides and food vendors every year for longer than some can remember.

The annual sight of the wooden pallets stacked high in the Donnington field has been a familiar autumnal presence for what may be close to 50 years.

This year, gates open at 4pm, the first fireworks are at 7pm with the bonfire being lit at 8pm and the grand finale display at 8.45pm. Entry is £3 on the gate.